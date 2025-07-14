Movie News

Vidyut Jammwal to play Dhalsim in Street Fighter movie

By
Posted 3 hours ago
The cast of the Street Fighter movie continues to come together as Deadline reports that Vidyut Jammwal has signed on to play Dhalsim. The character, who first appeared in Street Fighter II, is a yogi who can stretch his limbs and use fire-based attacks. He’s also a pacifist who only joins the tournament in order to raise money for his family and village.

Street Fighter has been filling out its ranks rather furiously, with the cast currently consisting of Andrew Koji as Ryu, Noah Centineo as Ken, Callina Liang as Chun-Li, David Dastmalchian as M. Bison, Cody Rhodes as Guile, Jason Momoa as Blanka, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson as Balrog, Orville Peck as Vega, Andrew Schulz as Dan Hibiki, Roman Reigns as Akuma, and Hirooki Goto as E. Honda.

Street Fighter will serve as Jammwal’s Hollywood debut, but he’s already a well-known figure in India, with leading roles in the Commando and Khuda Haafiz action franchises.

The film was originally slated to be directed by Danny and Michael Philippou (Talk to Me), but the pair later dropped out due to scheduling issues. Kitao Sakurai (Bad Trip) will now direct the film from a script by Dalan Musson (Captain America: Brave New World).

Street Fighter hasn’t had the best of luck on the big screen. The first live-action Street Fighter film was released in 1994, featuring the talents of Jean-Claude Van Damme, Kylie Minogue, Ming-Na Wen, and Raúl Juliá. The film was commercially successful, but was largely trashed by critics and audiences, although Julia’s performance as M. Bison was praised. Somehow, the second shot at bringing the franchise to theaters proved even worse. Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li starred Kristin Kreuk, Neal McDonough, Chris Klein, and Michael Clarke Duncan and grossed just $12.8 million on a $50 million budget. Here’s hoping this third attempt will get the franchise back on track.

My knowledge of the Street Fighter video games is limited, but I recall annoying my friends back in the day by constantly spamming Blanka’s electric attack. Yeah, I was that jerk.

Source: Deadline
