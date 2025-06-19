James Gunn says he cut a scene from Superman after it was mocked online

Not everything has been super leading up to the release of James Gunn’s Superman. When DC Studios unleashed the first teaser for the Last Son of Krypton’s latest silver-screen adventure, online audiences couldn’t stop talking about a sequence featuring Supes in flight. Instead of people flocking to their keyboards to celebrate the hero speeding like a bullet through a snowy tundra, they viciously mocked the look on David Corenswet’s face as he performed a daring barrel roll that would make Starfox’s Peppy Hare beam with pride. In no time, countless memes of Corenswet with googly eyes began circulating online, tarnishing the launch of an otherwise exciting marketing campaign. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Gunn says he cut the controversial scene from the film’s final cut, and he’s not looking back.

“The part of him flying, it was a photograph of his face and him flying. It was a photograph of a drone flying in front of an actual background,” Gunn said. “So all the pieces were real, but it was incorporated in kind of a funky way.”

Gunn also spoke about depicting a hero as iconic and nuanced as Superman with “simplicity and elegance,” noting that, even though he’s directed superheroes before, the pressure to represent a character as graceful as the Man of Steel is challenging.

James Gunn has previously dropped a few details on where we find Superman/Clark Kent in the new movie. “He is starting to become successful (at both jobs) in the big glitzy city so far away from home,” he said. “He’s madly in love with a woman who isn’t so sure about him. And he’s made a few superhuman friends who like him but think of him as naive. All these new elements in his life have unbalanced him a bit and as he’s tottering we’re going to see where he lands in terms of his values and choices.”

Superman stars David Corenswet (Pearl) as Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Ms. Maisel) as Lois Lane. The cast also includes Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Guy Gardner, a charismatic and slightly obnoxious member of the Green Lantern Corps; Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) as Hawkgirl; Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific; Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho; María Gabriela de Faría (Deadly Class) as The Engineer, a member of The Authority; Sara Sampaio (At Midnight) as Eve Teschmacher; Skyler Gisondo (The Righteous Gemstones) as Jimmy Olsen; Wendell Pierce (The Wire) as Perry White; Neva Howell (Logan Lucky) as Martha Kent; Pruitt Taylor-Vince (The Walking Dead) as Jonathan Kent; and Nicholas Hoult (The Great) as Lex Luthor. Superman will hit theaters on July 11.

