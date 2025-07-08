Superman first reactions: Super performances but bland CGI?

We are just days away from the release of James Gunn’s DCU-launching Superman. But a number of people have caught it already, with the first reactions dropping at midnight. So, is Superman super after all? Let’s check out some of the reactions below!
For starters, we were lucky enough to have screened Superman already, although we didn’t find it to hit every note as perfectly as we hoped. As our critic wrote, “Not a disaster at all (has some great moments) but not as good as hoped for. Oddly the movie short-changed a vital character – Lois Lane and, surprisingly, Clark Kent. Lots of Supes, not much Clark.” That said, it definitely does have the audience it will want to reach, with audiences and big fans of the comic sure to be pleased with a showing on the big screen.
We’ll have a couple of different perspectives on Superman up later on; in the meantime, check out some of the more positive reviews of Superman:
OK, that’s some seriously high praise going around, with people saying it’s the best Superman movie to date. There’s not a lot of true competition out there when it comes down to it but with people saying that it surpasses Richard Donner’s version from 1978 – you know, the movie that launched superhero movies as we know them – is shifting the buzz in a massive way.
Much pressure has been put on David Corenswet, too, who is taking over the Clark Kent / Superman role for the future of James Gunn’s vision for the studio. While he – along with Rachel Brosnahan, however short-changed her screentime might be – seems to be on the favorable side of fans as one of the more positive attributes, there are still major elements of Superman that people are picking apart from first reactions, chiefly when it comes to the visuals (something James Gunn was keeping a close eye on as promotion was ramping up).
Superman officially opens on July 11th. With a budget pegged around $225 million, the movie is looking to recoup that as quickly as possible. But James Gunn remains completely unworried as the box office projections solidify ahead of Friday, telling GQ, “This is not the riskiest endeavor in the world. Is there something riding on it? Yeah, but it’s not as big as people make it out to be. They hear these numbers that the movie’s only going to be successful if it makes 700 million or something and it’s just complete and utter nonsense. It doesn’t need to be as big of a situation as people are saying.”
What is your takeaway from the first reactions to Superman? Will you be checking it out on opening weekend?