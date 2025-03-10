Superman director James Gunn shares new photo of The Engineer

Superman director James Gunn took to social media to share a new behind-the-scenes photo of María Gabriela de Faría (Deadly Class) as The Engineer. You can check out the new photo below!

In the caption, Gunn wrote: “ Happy Anniversary to the Engineer, created by Warren Ellis and Bryan Hitch, who you can see played to sinister perfection by puppy in human form Gaby de Faria in #Superman this July! “

The behind-the-scenes photo isn’t particularly revealing, but it does give us another look at the Engineer’s costume. The location is the same one we saw in the teaser trailer, in which Superman is battling a different black-suited character. Speaking of that teaser, it became the most viewed and talked about trailer in the history of DC of Warner Bros. when it was viewed over 250 million times in the first 24 hours after its release.

We’ve been seeing little bits and pieces of Superman over the last few months (including a “goofy” TV spot that got people talking), but with just four short months to go, everything is shaping up for this to be the summer of Superman. As it will be the first major project of the new DC Universe, there’s a lot of pressure for this one to succeed on all levels. Fingers crossed.

Superman stars David Corenswet (Pearl) as Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Ms. Maisel) as Lois Lane. The cast also includes Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Guy Gardner, a charismatic and slightly obnoxious member of the Green Lantern Corps; Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) as Hawkgirl; Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific; Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho; María Gabriela de Faría (Deadly Class) as The Engineer, a member of The Authority; Sara Sampaio (At Midnight) as Eve Teschmacher; Skyler Gisondo (The Righteous Gemstones) as Jimmy Olsen; Wendell Pierce (The Wire) as Perry White; Neva Howell (Logan Lucky) as Martha Kent; Pruitt Taylor-Vince (The Walking Dead) as Jonathan Kent; and Nicholas Hoult (The Great) as Lex Luthor. Superman is slated to hit theaters on July 11th.