SZA wants to play Storm in a “gnarly” Marvel origin story film for the Omega-level mutant, weather witch, and regent of Arrako

Not long after making her acting debut alongside Keke Palmer (Nope, Scream Queens, The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy) for Lawrence Lamont’s buddy comedy One of Them Days, musical artist and actress SZA wants to play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. During an interview with Jennifer Hudson on The Jennifer Hudson Show, SZA told the talk show host and Dreamgirls actress she wants to play Ororo Monroe, aka Storm, for the MCU.

SZA is currently making waves as a Grammy-winning artist with multiple talents. Her double album “SOS Deluze: LANA” dropped on February 9, and clips of her recent performance alongside Kendrick Lamar at this year’s Super Bowl are making the rounds. When Hudson asked SZA about her future acting plans, SZA said she’d “love to play” Marvel’s iconic weather witch, Storm, in the MCU.

“You know how Storm has an origin story? Like she comes from this whole other place where it’s like the jungle,” SZA said. “I think that would be so gnarly if I could be Storm [in an] origin story. I love to bring the range.”

In January, Wicked actress Cynthia Erivo expressed interest in playing Storm, saying she’d love to explore the character’s depth and “inner turmoil,” feeling like a lot has been left on the table by previous incarnations. “I really want to play Storm,” Erivo told the National Board of Review. “I know it sounds frivolous but I think we haven’t uncovered how grand she is and all of that inner turmoil that she has, so I think there’s a world where we could do something like that.”

Halle Berry and Alexandra Shipp gave solid performances as the weather-wielding character, but anyone who’s picked up a Marvel comic lately knows Ororo is capable of more. In addition to being one of the X-Men’s most formidable team members, Storm is a commanding political leader, fierce warrior, and master of omega-level powers.

In November, Kevin Feige said fans can expect X-Men characters to appear in upcoming Marvel movies before the team’s official reboot. “I think you will see that continues in our next few movies with some X-Men players that you might recognize,” Feige said about drip-feeding X-Men characters with new films and television series.

“Right after that, the whole story of Secret Wars really leads us into a new age of mutants and of the X-Men. Again, it’s one of those dreams come true. We finally have the X-Men back,” Feige teased.

Do you think SZA has what it takes to play Storm in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? According to JoBlo’s Tyler Nichols, she delivers one hell of a good performance in One of Them Days and is a natural talent in front of the camera. Could Marvel’s answers to casting Storm be as easy as inviting SZA to audition? We’ll eventually find out.