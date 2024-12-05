Taron Egerton still keen to do another Kingsman movie despite studio saying they have no plans for more

The lackluster box office of the last installment of the Kingsman franchise seems to have put a halt on Matthew Vaughn’s action-packed spy saga. As an added nail to the coffin, 20th Century Studios president Steve Asbell told THR in October that there were “ no plans ” for any Kingsman sequels or prequels “ anytime soon. ” However, Kingsman star Taron Egerton would still like to do one more movie to bring the story of Eggsy to a close.

“ I think… I don’t know, and I don’t want to speak out of school, but I don’t think that necessarily means that we won’t do it, ” said Egerton while speaking with ScreenRant. “ I think Matthew and I very much want to do one more. I want to do one more. And so while, you know, we don’t have a shoot date yet, I think it could still happen. “

Kingsman: The Secret Service debuted in 2015 and grossed $415 million against a budget of around $80 million. It was followed by Kingsman: The Golden Circle in 2017, which took in $410 million worldwide on a budget of $104 million. The next film was a prequel taking place in the early 1900s and detailed the beginnings of the Kingsman organization. Unfortunately, the film was a box-office bomb, grossing just $125 million worldwide. Vaughn revealed last year that he has written a sequel to The King’s Man, titled The Traitor King. “T he next one is about the rise of Hitler, and how Hitler did come to power and basically was supported by the English aristocracy, ” Vaughn said. “ So I was like, ‘Well, that’s interesting’, and how the world was worrying so much about Communism that Fascism rose up. And I look at the world at the moment, everyone getting distracted and worrying about this [and that] and if you worry too much about [this] bad things can happen here. So it is a story that I think needs to be recalled. “

While I’m not sure if we’ll ever get that sequel to The King’s Man, I’m slightly more optimistic about another Kingsman movie. What do you think? Do you want to see Taron Egerton return for one more Kingsman movie?