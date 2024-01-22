The Bad Batch Season 3 trailer finds Clone Wars characters returning alongside a stunning cameo

The Bad Batch Season 3 trailer finds the squad going behind enemy lines for a rescue mission that could cripple the Empire for good.

The Bad Batch’s final mission approaches and it’s one for the Star Wars history books! Hold onto your droids, folks, because The Bad Batch Season 3 trailer is action-packed, full of surprises, and sure to excite you about the show’s awaited return. Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 returns to Disney+ for a 15-episode run beginning on February 21!

Courtesy of StarWars.com:

In addition to the Batchers, now scattered following the events of Season 2, the trailer includes some new creatures and familiar faces, including Wanda Sykes’ Phee. It ends with the shocking appearance of fan-favorite Sith apprentice turned free agent Asajj Ventress. “We love Asajj Ventress. She’s a character that we’ve been wanting to tell more stories about,” says Brad Rau, supervising director and one of the series’ executive producers. Rau clarifies that her return will honor prior tales, including the book where the character apparently perished. “We don’t want to spoil anything, but want fans to know that any new storytelling with Ventress will align with the events of Star Wars: Dark Disciple.”

In today’s The Bad Batch Season 3 trailer, the Batchers discover no end to the battle they’ve been fighting. Vowing to avenge their fallen squadmates, the group embarks on one last mission against the Empire in the form of a rescue operation. As the Bad Batch goes behind enemy lines, the series explodes with pulse-pounding firefights, interstellar dogfighting, and classic villains ruling the cosmos with an iron grip.

You can read episode details for The Bad Batch Season 3 below:

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 Release Schedule

February 21: Episode 1 (“Confined”), 2 (“Paths Unknown”), 3 (“Shadows of Tantiss”)

February 28: Episode 4 (“A Different Approach”)

March 6: Episode 5 (“The Return”)

March 13: Episode 6 (“Infiltration”), 7 (“Extraction”)

March 20: Episode 8 (“Bad Territory”)

March 27: Episode 9 (“The Harbinger”)

April 3: Episode 10 (“Identity Crisis”), 11 (“Point of No Return”)

April 10: Episode 12 (“Juggernaut”)

April 17: Episode 13 (“Into the Breach”)

April 24: Episode 14 (“Flash Strike”)

May 1: Episode 15 (“The Cavalry Has Arrived”)