The Devil in the White City has been resurrected with Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese in talks to reunite

The Devil in the White City movie has been resurrected, with Leonardo DiCaprio in talks to star and Martin Scorsese in talks to direct.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese have been developing a movie adaptation of Erik Larson’s The Devil in the White City for the past decade. During that time, the project transformed from a movie into a TV series, with various actors and directors attached. It seems that the project has come full circle as Deadline reports that 20th Century Studios has snagged the project, with DiCaprio in talks to star and Scorsese in talks to direct.

The Devil in the White City tells the story of Daniel H. Burnham, “ a visionary architect who sets out to mark history with the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair, and Dr. H. Holmes, America’s first modern serial killer and the man behind the notorious ‘Murder Castle’ that was built in the shadow of the Fair. ” DiCaprio and Scorsese, along with Stacey Sher, Rick Yorn, and Jennifer Davisson, would also produce the project.

The Devil in the White City was originally set up as a movie in 2015. However, Hulu announced in 2019 that they would instead be developing the project as an eight-episode limited series. Keanu Reeves (John Wick: Chapter 4) signed on to star, with Todd Field (Tar) set to direct, but they both dropped out. Just prior to Hulu pulling the plug, it was reported that the producers were nearing deals with Jeremy Allen White (The Bear) and Jude Law (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Dumbledore) to star in the series and were looking at Matt Ross (Captain Fantastic) to direct.

I’ve been looking forward to this project for some time, and I’ll be keeping my fingers crossed that it actually gets off the ground. I’m sure it would have done just fine as a TV series, but it’s hard to go wrong with Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio on the big screen. The pair obviously enjoy working together. Should the project move forward, it would be their seventh feature film together after Gangs of New York, The Aviator, The Departed, Shutter Island, The Wolf of Wall Street, and Killers of the Flower Moon.

Do you think The Devil in the White City movie will actually happen this time?