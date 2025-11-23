The Devil Wears Prada 2: Dwayne Johnson pitched a part for himself in the anticipated sequel

After embarking on a Jungle Cruise and sticking through thick and thin in Benny Safdie’s The Smashing Machine, everyone knows that Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt enjoy working alongside one another on the silver screen. Recently, while speaking to Entertainment Weekly’s The Awardist podcast, Johnson revealed that he tried to keep the magic going by pitching a part for himself in The Devil Wears Prada 2, in which Blunt stars alongside Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway.

According to Johnson, he wanted to play a character “who knew fashion” and “was cool.”

Johnson said, “I pitched myself. I told her when she was shooting,” to which a half-serious Blunt added, “He tried.” Blunt joked that Johnson’s character would be someone “who’s great at walking in heels.” Johnson clarified, “Size 15 heels.”

Blunt wrapped her comment on the matter by joking again, “You should see him in a pair of heels. Hot,” while both she and Johnson laughed.

Almost twenty years after making their iconic turns as Miranda, Andy, Emily, and Nigel—Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci return to the fashionable streets of New York City and the sleek offices of Runway Magazine in the eagerly awaited sequel to the 2006 phenomenon that defined a generation.

The film reunites the original main cast with director David Frankel and writer Aline Brosh McKenna. It introduces an all-new runway of characters, including Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, Pauline Chalamet, B.J. Novak, and Conrad Ricamora. Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman also reprise their roles as “Lily” and “Irv” from the first film.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is produced by Wendy Finerman and executive produced by Michael Bederman, Karen Rosenfelt, and McKenna.

The 2006 movie starred Anne Hathaway as Andy Sachs, a brilliant but sensible new graduate who lands a job as an assistant to Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep), the demanding editor-in-chief of a high-fashion magazine. The film also starred Emily Blunt as Emily Charlton, Miranda’s senior assistant, and Stanley Tucci as Nigel Kipling, the magazine’s art director. The film was a huge success, grossing $326 million and earning Streep an Oscar nomination for Best Actress.

Would it be weird for Dwayne Johnson to appear in The Devil Wears Prada 2? What would his character name be? Let us know in the comments section below.