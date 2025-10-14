Movie Trailers

Kit Harrington interrupts the Morgan family vacation in the new trailer for The Family Plan 2

the family plan 2the family plan 2

Apple TV has just released the new trailer for The Family Plan 2. Simon Cellan Jones returns to direct from a script by David Coggeshall. The cast includes Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Monaghan, Zoe Colletti, Van Crosby, Kit Harington, Peter Lindsey, Theodore Lindsey and Reda Elazouar. Simon Cellan Jones and David Coggeshall are also executive producers on the film. The producers include David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Mark Wahlberg, Stephen  Levinson and John G. Scotti.

The official description reads,
“In The Family Plan 2, it’s the holiday season and Dan (Mark Wahlberg) has planned the perfect vacation for his wife Jessica (Michelle Monaghan) and their kids to celebrate overseas—until a mysterious figure from his past (Kit Harington) shows up with unfinished business. An international game of cat-and-mouse ensues as Dan and his family battle, bicker, and bond their way through a series of bank heists, holiday hijinks, and car chases amid scenic European terrain. 

An Apple Original Film hailing from Skydance Media, The Family Plan 2 is directed and executive produced by Simon Cellan Jones and written and executive produced by David Coggeshall. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger produce for Skydance, alongside Mark Wahlberg and Stephen Levinson through Municipal Pictures as well as John G. Scotti.”

“I am beyond excited to step back into the shoes of Dan Morgan again alongside my brilliant co-stars, and with Simon and David returning,” Wahlberg said in a statement. “Making ‘The Family Plan,’ and seeing it become an instant success with global audiences in the way that it did, has been incredibly rewarding. We can’t wait to collaborate with our partners at Apple and Skydance again on this next chapter for the Morgan family as their European holiday inevitably goes awry.“

“I’m thrilled to be back with The Morgans as they tear through Europe in search of the perfect action-packed family Christmas,” Cellan Jones said.

Source: Apple TV
