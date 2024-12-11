The Family Plan 2: Kit Harington joins Mark Wahlberg in globetrotting sequel

Deadline reports that Kit Harington is set to join Mark Wahlberg in The Family Plan 2. The first film follows Dan Morgan, a suburban dad and car salesman whose secret past as an elite government assassin comes back to haunt him. For a while, the film was Apple’s most-viewed movie until George Clooney and Brad Pitt’s Wolfs took the title.

It’s not known who Harington will play in the sequel, but we do know that it will take place at Christmas in Europe, where Dan has planned the perfect vacation for the Morgans, but his past continues to haunt them in unexpected ways. “ I am beyond excited to step back into the shoes of Dan Morgan again alongside my brilliant co-stars, and with Simon and David returning, ” Wahlberg said in a statement. “ Making ‘The Family Plan,’ and seeing it become an instant success with global audiences in the way that it did, has been incredibly rewarding. We can’t wait to collaborate with our partners at Apple and Skydance again on this next chapter for the Morgan family as their European holiday inevitably goes awry. “

Simon Cellan Jones is returning to direct from a script by David Coggeshall. “ I’m thrilled to be back with The Morgans as they tear through Europe in search of the perfect action-packed family Christmas, ” Cellan Jones said.

Cellan Jones spoke of a potential sequel shortly after the debut of the first film and hinted that it would be an international story. “ They’d all be older and wiser. But, you know, it would definitely be a road movie. I don’t know whether it’d be Europe or South America, somewhere crazy like that, ” Jones told The Direct. “ Yeah, but I think it would look it would be a different story, but it would be the same family, and it would be because family never cures its problems. It just sort of puts them on hold for a while. I think they’d still be tons and tons of great material. “