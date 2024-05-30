The Front Room: Brandy Norwood, Eggers brothers horror film gets September release

A24 has set a release date for the horror film The Front Room, starring Brandy Norwood and directed by the Eggers brothers

Almost two years have gone by since A24 announced that production was underway on the psychological horror film The Front Room , with Brandy Norwood (Queens, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer) taking on the lead role and Max and Sam Eggers – the younger brothers of The Witch, The Lighthouse, and The Northman director Robert Eggers – at the helm. Now the film finally has a release date. Deadline reports that A24 will be sending The Front Room out to theatres on September 6th, putting it in direct competition with Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

Based on a short story by Susan Hill, The Front Room centers on a young, newly pregnant couple forced to take in an ailing stepmother who has long been estranged from the family. According to Deadline, a woman’s mother-in-law moves in and proves to be the house guest from hell. If you would like to read the short story source material, it can be found in Hill’s collection The Travelling Bag and Other Ghostly Stories. Copies can be purchased at THIS LINK.

Norwood is joined in the cast by Kathryn Hunter (The Tragedy of Macbeth), Andrew Burnap (WeCrashed), and Neal Huff (Spotlight).

The Front Room is being produced by A24, along with Lucan Toh, Babak Anvari, and Bryan Sonderman of Two & Two Pictures, as well as Julia Oh and David Hinojosa of 2AM. A24 is financing the project and will be handling the worldwide theatrical release.

Max Eggers co-wrote The Lighthouse with his brother Robert and was a production assistant on Robert’s 2008 short film adaptation of the Edgar Allan Poe story The Tell-Tale Heart. Sam Eggers was also a production assistant on that short film, and on The Witch. Sam also co-wrote and co-edited the 2018 documentary Olympia, about actress Olympia Dukakis.

Are you interested in seeing a horror film from the brothers of Robert Eggers? Share your thoughts on The Front Room and its September release date by leaving a comment below.

Robert Eggers is quite a unique filmmaker, so I’m looking forward to seeing what a movie from Max and Sam Eggers is going to be like.