The Good Doctor will end with season 7 on ABC, with the final season of the Freddie Highmore series set to premiere next month.

Get ready to bid farewell to Dr. Shaun Murphy. It’s been confirmed that The Good Doctor will be coming to an end with season 7.

The Good Doctor stars Freddie Highmore as an autistic surgeon who overcomes personal and professional hurdles while working at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital. “Playing Dr. Shaun Murphy has been an immense privilege and one of the most remarkable and rewarding experiences of my life,” Highmore said. “I will always be grateful to David, Liz, and Erin as well as the hugely talented – and lovely – cast, writers, and crew who made this show possible. Caring deeply is what got us here. Thank you to Sony and ABC, and to everyone who has watched along at home. With love from Vancouver… tequila, stat!

Season 7 of The Good Doctor will premiere on February 20th, but the series will be jumping to a new timeslot as well. The first six seasons of the series aired in the Monday 10 p.m slot, but the final season will jump to Tuesday at 10 p.m.

The Good Doctor spinoff The Good Lawyer in development at ABC

The Good Doctor has been a once in a lifetime opportunity, but it’s time to say goodbye,” said executive producers David Shore, Liz Friedman and Erin Gunn in a joint statement. “We are incredibly proud of the work we’ve done and the message we’ve been privileged to be a part of. We look forward to giving our fantastic fans, the truly extraordinary Freddie Highmore, the rest of our talented actors (and friends), and the best crew in the business the series ending that you all deserve. Thank you, Sony; thank you, ABC; thank you all.

Thanks to David Shore and Liz Friedman’s creative direction and anchored by Freddie Highmore’s performance, The Good Doctor has captivated audiences, who have deeply connected with Dr. Shaun Murphy and the staff at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital,” said Craig Erwich, president, Disney Television Group. “As we prepare to finish this beloved story, words cannot express our gratitude for the incredible cast, crew and our partners at Sony and ABC Signature for the lasting impact they’ve made.

A potential continuation of The Good Doctor was introduced as a backdoor pilot in the sixth season. The Good Lawyer would have revolved around Joni, a brilliant, twenty-something lawyer who battles OCD, but ABC ultimately passed on the series.

Source: Deadline
