The Idea of You: Anne Hathaway becomes involved with a famous pop musician in the new trailer

Get ready to be swept off your feet by the whirlwind nature of dating a famous musician. Amazon MGM Studios has just released the trailer for The Idea of You. The film is a new romantic comedy starring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine. The movie comes from Michael Showalter, the creator of the Wet Hot American Summer series. Showalter has also helmed comedic films that skew towards the dramatic with acclaimed movies like The Big Sick from 2017. The Idea of You looks to be more of a drama with some comedy elements mixed in.

The official synopsis from Amazon reads,

“Based on the acclaimed, contemporary love story of the same name, The Idea of You centers on Solène (Anne Hathaway), a 40-year-old single mom who begins an unexpected romance with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine), the lead singer of August Moon, the hottest boy band on the planet. When Solène must step in to chaperone her teenage daughter’s trip to the Coachella Music Festival after her ex bails at the last minute, she has a chance encounter with Hayes and there is an instant, undeniable spark. As they begin a whirlwind romance, it isn’t long before Hayes’ superstar status poses unavoidable challenges to their relationship, and Solène soon discovers that life in the glare of his spotlight might be more than she bargained for.”

Joining Hathaway and Galitzine in the cast is Ella Rubin, Annie Mumolo, Reid Scott, Perry Mattfeld, Jordan Aaron Hall, Mathilda Gianopoulos, Raymond Cham Jr., Jaiden Anthony, Viktor White and Dakota Adan. Michael Showalter directs and co-writes with Jennifer Westfeldt, Based Upon the Book by Robinne Lee. Producers on the film include Cathy Schulman, Gabrielle Union, Anne Hathaway, Robinne Lee, Eric Hayes, Michael Showalter and Jordana Mollick. Douglas S. Jones, Jason Babiszewski, Jennifer Westfeldt, Kian Gass are the executive producers on the film.

The trailer also features a song from the band from the film, August Moon. The lead single “Dance Before We Walk” from the film’s soundtrack is out now via Arista Records. Listen HERE via all digital platforms. The full Original Motion Picture Soundtrack will be available in tandem with the film’s release. Pre-Order available HERE.

The Idea of You is set to have its World Premiere at SXSW Festival on March 16 as the closing night film. Then it will launch globally on Prime Video on May 2.