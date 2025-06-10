Elemental’s Peter Sohn to helm The Incredibles 3 for Pixar

An Incredibles movie without Brad Bird at the helm? You might be asking yourself: What madness is this? Fear not, citizen! Pixar veteran Peter Sohn is ready to pack his bags for Metroville for the Parr family’s third silver-screen spectacle! As an essential part of the animation industry for decades, Peter Sohn took significant steps when he walked with the dinosaurs as the director of Disney and Pixar’s The Good Dinosaur. In 2023, Sohn helmed Pixar’s imaginative urban adventure Elemental, focusing on Ember and Wade, two characters living in a city where fire, water, air, and earth residents live together.

Brad Bird wrote and directed The Incredibles and The Incredibles 2, which earned a combined total of $1.8 billion at the box office. Bird returns for The Incredibles 3 as the film’s writer, with production by Bird and Soul’s Dana Murray.

The Incredibles franchise revolves around the Parr family, which includes Bob Parr, aka Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson), Helen Parr, aka Elastigirl (Holly Hunter), Violet Parr (Sarah Vowell), Dash (Spencer Fox), and baby Jack-Jack (Eli Fucile). Together, the Parrs form an unstoppable super team to prevent villains from taking control of Metroville. Throughout the years, The Incredibles has had help from dear friends in crime fighting, including Frozone (Samuel L. Jackson) and the mad genius fashionista Edna “E” Mode (Brad Bird).

Pixar’s next big-screen animated adventure is Elio, coming to theaters on June 20, 2025! Directed by Madeline Sharafian (Burrow), Domee Shi (Turning Red), and Adrian Molina (Coco), Elio features the voice of Yonas Kibreab as the titular character. “When Elio is beamed up to the Communiverse, an interplanetary organization with representatives from galaxies far and wide, Elio’s all in for the epic undertaking,” reads the official description. “Mistakenly identified as Earth’s leader, Elio must form new bonds with eccentric alien lifeforms, navigate a crisis of intergalactic proportions, and somehow discover who and where he is truly meant to be.”

Other voices include Zoe Saldaña as Aunt Olga, Remy Edgerly as Glordon, Brad Garrett as Lord Grigon, Jameela Jamil as Ambassador Questa, and Shirley Henderson as Ooooo, the liquid supercomputer.

Are you excited about Peter Sohn directing The Incredibles 3?