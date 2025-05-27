Elio goes on a cosmic misadventure in final trailer for Pixar’s latest animated epic

Disney and Pixar have unveiled the final trailer for Elio, their upcoming animated adventure about a young boy with a vivid imagination who is unexpectedly recruited by an intergalactic organization.

Directed by Madeline Sharafian (Burrow), Domee Shi (Turning Red) and Adrian Molina (Coco), Elio features the voice of Yonas Kibreab as the titular character. “ When Elio is beamed up to the Communiverse, an interplanetary organization with representatives from galaxies far and wide, Elio’s all in for the epic undertaking, ” reads the official description. “ Mistakenly identified as Earth’s leader, Elio must form new bonds with eccentric alien lifeforms, navigate a crisis of intergalactic proportions, and somehow discover who and where he is truly meant to be. “

Other voices include Zoe Saldaña as Aunt Olga, Remy Edgerly as Glordon, Brad Garrett as Lord Grigon, Jameela Jamil as Ambassador Questa, and Shirley Henderson as Ooooo, the liquid supercomputer.

Pixar struggled during the pandemic, with several movies dumped on Disney+ or drastically underperforming in theaters. Thankfully, they had a well-deserved win with Inside Out 2, which received rave reviews and became their highest-grossing movie ever with a worldwide box office of $1.69 billion.

The studio has several big sequels in the works. Earlier this year, Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed that Coco 2 is in the works. “ While the film is just in the initial states, we know it will be full of humor, heart, and adventure, ” Iger said. “ And we can’t wait to share more soon. ” Additionally, Buzz Lightyear, Woody, and the rest of the gang will return for Toy Story 5. The new sequel is slated for a June 19, 2026 release. The story will see Buzz, Woody, Jessie and the rest of the gang’s jobs challenged after being introduced to what kids are obsessed with today — electronics. Tim Allen, Tom Hanks, and Joan Cusack are expected to be reprising their roles as Buzz Lightyear, Woody, and Jessie, respectively. Other members of the voice cast include Ernie Hudson, who will take over the voice of Combat Carl from the late Carl Weathers, and Anna Faris, who has been cast in an undisclosed part. It was also announced last week that Conan O’Brien would be voicing a new character named Smarty Pants.

What did you think of the final trailer for Elio? Will you be watching when it hits theaters on June 20?