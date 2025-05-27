Movie Trailers

Elio goes on a cosmic misadventure in final trailer for Pixar’s latest animated epic

By
Posted 6 hours ago

Disney and Pixar have unveiled the final trailer for Elio, their upcoming animated adventure about a young boy with a vivid imagination who is unexpectedly recruited by an intergalactic organization.

Directed by Madeline Sharafian (Burrow), Domee Shi (Turning Red) and Adrian Molina (Coco), Elio features the voice of Yonas Kibreab as the titular character. “When Elio is beamed up to the Communiverse, an interplanetary organization with representatives from galaxies far and wide, Elio’s all in for the epic undertaking,” reads the official description. “Mistakenly identified as Earth’s leader, Elio must form new bonds with eccentric alien lifeforms, navigate a crisis of intergalactic proportions, and somehow discover who and where he is truly meant to be.

Other voices include Zoe Saldaña as Aunt Olga, Remy Edgerly as Glordon, Brad Garrett as Lord Grigon, Jameela Jamil as Ambassador Questa, and Shirley Henderson as Ooooo, the liquid supercomputer.

Related
An alien abduction leads to interstellar shenanigans and an unforgettable friendship in Pixar’s latest Elio trailer

Pixar struggled during the pandemic, with several movies dumped on Disney+ or drastically underperforming in theaters. Thankfully, they had a well-deserved win with Inside Out 2, which received rave reviews and became their highest-grossing movie ever with a worldwide box office of $1.69 billion.

The studio has several big sequels in the works. Earlier this year, Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed that Coco 2 is in the works. “While the film is just in the initial states, we know it will be full of humor, heart, and adventure,” Iger said. “And we can’t wait to share more soon.” Additionally, Buzz Lightyear, Woody, and the rest of the gang will return for Toy Story 5. The new sequel is slated for a June 19, 2026 release. The story will see Buzz, Woody, Jessie and the rest of the gang’s jobs challenged after being introduced to what kids are obsessed with today — electronics. Tim Allen, Tom Hanks, and Joan Cusack are expected to be reprising their roles as Buzz Lightyear, Woody, and Jessie, respectively. Other members of the voice cast include Ernie Hudson, who will take over the voice of Combat Carl from the late Carl Weathers, and Anna Faris, who has been cast in an undisclosed part. It was also announced last week that Conan O’Brien would be voicing a new character named Smarty Pants.

What did you think of the final trailer for Elio? Will you be watching when it hits theaters on June 20?

Tags:

About the Author

Kevin Fraser
News Editor
10,850 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Alien, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, read more Braveheart, The Bridge on the River Kwai, City of God, Cloud Atlas, Creature from the Black Lagoon, The Edge, The Fifth Element, Galaxy Quest, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Godfather Parts I & II, Goodfellas, The Good the Bad and the Ugly, Gladiator, Lawrence of Arabia, The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, The Magnificent Seven, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Perfume: The Story of a Murderer, The Prestige, Prisoners, Psycho, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Rear Window, The Shining, Sorcerer, The Talented Mr. Ripley, There Will be Blood, The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, Zodiac

Likes: Drawing, cooking, watching movies, trying and failing to come up with read more more items for my likes list.

Latest Elio News

See More

Latest Movie News

Load more articles

Shop Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. Superman
  2. The Naked Gun (2025)
  3. Ballerina
  4. F1
  5. 28 Years Later
  6. Jurassic World: Rebirth
  7. The Fantastic Four: First Steps
  8. Nobody 2
  9. Karate Kid: Legends
  10. M3GAN 2.0

Breaking News

Top Celebrity Stories!