Rumor: Is James Wan directing the R-rated adaptation of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin?

Whispers around the Hollywood watercooler suggest James Wan is directing Paramount’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin.

By
James Wan, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, The Last Ronin

During the lead-up to this year’s holiday madness, a rumor concerning the R-rated live-action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin film began making the rounds. According to industry insider MyTimeToShineH, Aquaman and Malignant director James Wan could helm the upcoming adaptation of The Last Ronin.

Tyler Burton Smith (Boy Kills World, Child’s Play) is writing the screenplay for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin, with former DC Film honcho Walter Hamada producing through his 18hz production studio. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin is based on the limited comic book series by TMNT co-creator Kevin Eastman and Tom Waltz. The story is inspired by an older tale written by Eastman and Peter Laird. The limited run includes Esau and Isaac Escorza, Ben Bishop, and Eastman artwork.

Here’s a synopsis for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin courtesy of Amazon:

A New York Times Bestseller! Who is the Last Ronin? In a future, battle-ravaged New York City, a lone surviving Turtle embarks on a seemingly hopeless mission seeking justice for the family he lost. From legendary TMNT co-creators Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird, get ready for the final story of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles three decades in the making!

What terrible events destroyed his family and left New York a crumbling, post-apocalyptic nightmare? All will be revealed in this climactic Turtle tale that sees longtime friends becoming enemies and new allies emerging in the most unexpected places. Can the surviving Turtle triumph?

James Wan has plenty of box office bangers, including The Conjuring and Annabelle franchises. It’s no surprise that Paramount would want him for an adaptation of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin. Still, take this news with a massive grain of salt, as there’s been no confirmation or follow-up concerning the rumor. Wan is a fantastic choice to helm The Last Ronin, even if there are plenty of directors suited for the gig. The Last Ronin wouldn’t be R-rated for language alone. The story is extremely dark, with the lone turtle haunted by the ghosts and memories of his fallen brothers. It’s a psychological story with emotional milestones around every corner. I can’t wait to see how it all comes together. How about you? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Twitter
Tags: ,
icon More Movie News
Rumor: Is James Wan directing the R-rated adaptation of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin?
Across the Spiderverse has quickly risen to becoming one of the greatest movie sequels of all time - how does it compare to other sequels?
The Best Movie Sequels of All Time
Deadpool 3, Shawn Levy, Ryan Reynolds
Tim Miller reveals the jaw-droppingly low salary he received for directing Marvel’s Deadpool
The Violent Night 2 writers assure fans that they know what people want to see in the "action hero Santa Claus" sequel
Violent Night 2 writers: “We know what the people want.”
View All

About the Author

8910 Articles Published
facebook

Born and raised in New York, then immigrated to Canada, Steve Seigh has been a JoBlo.com editor, columnist, and critic since 2012. He started with Ink & Pixel, a column celebrating the magic and evolution of animation, before launching the companion YouTube series Animation Movies Revisited. He's also the host of the Talking Comics Podcast, a personality-driven audio show focusing on comic books, film, music, and more. You'll rarely catch him without headphones on his head and pancakes on his breath.

Latest James Wan News

Latest Movie News

Movie News
Across the Spiderverse has quickly risen to becoming one of the greatest movie sequels of all time - how does it compare to other sequels?

The Best Movie Sequels of All Time

Across the Spiderverse has quickly risen to become acclaimed as one of the greatest movie sequels of all time – how does it compare to other sequels?

Load more articles