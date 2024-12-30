Rumor: Is James Wan directing the R-rated adaptation of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin?

During the lead-up to this year’s holiday madness, a rumor concerning the R-rated live-action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin film began making the rounds. According to industry insider MyTimeToShineH, Aquaman and Malignant director James Wan could helm the upcoming adaptation of The Last Ronin.

Tyler Burton Smith (Boy Kills World, Child’s Play) is writing the screenplay for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin, with former DC Film honcho Walter Hamada producing through his 18hz production studio. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin is based on the limited comic book series by TMNT co-creator Kevin Eastman and Tom Waltz. The story is inspired by an older tale written by Eastman and Peter Laird. The limited run includes Esau and Isaac Escorza, Ben Bishop, and Eastman artwork.

Here’s a synopsis for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin courtesy of Amazon:

A New York Times Bestseller! Who is the Last Ronin? In a future, battle-ravaged New York City, a lone surviving Turtle embarks on a seemingly hopeless mission seeking justice for the family he lost. From legendary TMNT co-creators Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird, get ready for the final story of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles three decades in the making!

What terrible events destroyed his family and left New York a crumbling, post-apocalyptic nightmare? All will be revealed in this climactic Turtle tale that sees longtime friends becoming enemies and new allies emerging in the most unexpected places. Can the surviving Turtle triumph?

James Wan has plenty of box office bangers, including The Conjuring and Annabelle franchises. It’s no surprise that Paramount would want him for an adaptation of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin. Still, take this news with a massive grain of salt, as there’s been no confirmation or follow-up concerning the rumor. Wan is a fantastic choice to helm The Last Ronin, even if there are plenty of directors suited for the gig. The Last Ronin wouldn’t be R-rated for language alone. The story is extremely dark, with the lone turtle haunted by the ghosts and memories of his fallen brothers. It’s a psychological story with emotional milestones around every corner. I can’t wait to see how it all comes together. How about you? Let us know in the comments section below.