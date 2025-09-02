Dexter Fletcher to direct The League of Gentlemen remake

Dexter Fletcher is set to helm a remake of The League of Gentlemen, the classic 1960 heist movie starring Jack Hawkins, Nigel Patrick, Roger Livesey and Richard Attenborough.

The story follows a group of ex-British Army officers, all disillusioned with civilian life, who are recruited by a disgruntled former colonel, Hyde, to execute a meticulously planned bank robbery. Using their military expertise, they prepare with precision, rehearsing the job like a military operation, but tensions, greed, and personal weaknesses threaten to unravel the scheme.

The new project will be a modern-day remake, with Bek Smith (Moana 2) writing the script. Fletcher has been attached to the project for over a year, when it was in development at Skydance. Now that Skydance Media and Paramount Global have merged, the project is in the works at Paramount.

Fletcher’s last movie was Ghosted, a romantic action-adventure comedy released on Apple TV+ in 2023. The film follows salt-of-the-earth Cole (Chris Evans) as he falls head over heels for enigmatic Sadie (Ana de Armas) — but then makes the shocking discovery that she’s a secret agent. Before they can decide on a second date, Cole and Sadie are swept away on an international adventure to save the world. Although the film was Apple’s most-watched movie debut at the time, the reviews weren’t kind, with Evans even admitting that it “ could have been better. “