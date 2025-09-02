Movie News

Dexter Fletcher to direct The League of Gentlemen remake

By
Posted 2 hours ago
Dexter Fletcher, The League of Gentlemen remakeDexter Fletcher, The League of Gentlemen remake

Dexter Fletcher is set to helm a remake of The League of Gentlemen, the classic 1960 heist movie starring Jack Hawkins, Nigel Patrick, Roger Livesey and Richard Attenborough.

The story follows a group of ex-British Army officers, all disillusioned with civilian life, who are recruited by a disgruntled former colonel, Hyde, to execute a meticulously planned bank robbery. Using their military expertise, they prepare with precision, rehearsing the job like a military operation, but tensions, greed, and personal weaknesses threaten to unravel the scheme.

The new project will be a modern-day remake, with Bek Smith (Moana 2) writing the script. Fletcher has been attached to the project for over a year, when it was in development at Skydance. Now that Skydance Media and Paramount Global have merged, the project is in the works at Paramount.

Related
Ghosted Review

Fletcher’s last movie was Ghosted, a romantic action-adventure comedy released on Apple TV+ in 2023. The film follows salt-of-the-earth Cole (Chris Evans) as he falls head over heels for enigmatic Sadie (Ana de Armas) — but then makes the shocking discovery that she’s a secret agent. Before they can decide on a second date, Cole and Sadie are swept away on an international adventure to save the world. Although the film was Apple’s most-watched movie debut at the time, the reviews weren’t kind, with Evans even admitting that it “could have been better.

Evans said he signed on to Ghosted because it “felt like a movie that I grew up on, a movie that maybe we don’t see very much anymore. And the question is whether or not audiences have outgrown those types of films.” When asked if he had that question going into the project or coming out of it, Evans said, “Both. I didn’t think audiences had outgrown it prior, and I still don’t think they have, despite the fact, I mean, technically I think we did okay on, in terms of viewership. Critics didn’t like it. But that’s more the fault of the movie as opposed to the appetite of the audience. I think the appetite’s there, if it’s done properly. We could have been better.

Source: THR
Tags:

About the Author

Kevin Fraser
News Editor
11,132 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Alien, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, read more Braveheart, The Bridge on the River Kwai, City of God, Cloud Atlas, Creature from the Black Lagoon, The Edge, The Fifth Element, Galaxy Quest, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Godfather Parts I & II, Goodfellas, The Good the Bad and the Ugly, Gladiator, Lawrence of Arabia, The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, The Magnificent Seven, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Perfume: The Story of a Murderer, The Prestige, Prisoners, Psycho, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Rear Window, The Shining, Sorcerer, The Talented Mr. Ripley, There Will be Blood, The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, Zodiac

Likes: Drawing, cooking, watching movies, trying and failing to come up with read more more items for my likes list.

Latest Dexter Fletcher News

See More

Latest Movie News

Load more articles

Shop Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Tron: Ares
  3. Predator: Badlands
  4. One Battle After Another
  5. Him
  6. The Smashing Machine
  7. The Black Phone 2
  8. The Running Man (2025)
  9. Supergirl
  10. Mortal Kombat 2

Breaking News

JoBlo Originals

Is Marvel’s Decline Fixable?

Posted 3 weeks ago
Is the MCU ever going to reach its former heights or has the general public simply moved on from Comic Book Films?

Top Celebrity Stories!