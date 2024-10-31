CBS enters the arena this November with The Making of Gladiator II

Last Updated on November 1, 2024

Are you not entertained? You will be when CBS debuts a special presentation for Ridley Scott’s highly anticipated sequel, Gladiator II. On Thursday, the network announced The Making of Gladiator II, premiering on CBS at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT on Monday, Nov. 18, and also streaming on Paramount+.

Produced by Paramount Pictures, this in-depth presentation of Scott’s return to the ring gives viewers unprecedented access to the film’s elaborate production, larger-than-life sets, including a reconstruction of Ancient Rome, to characters, combat training, costumes, historical accuracy, scoring, and more! The Making of Gladiator II allows you to shadow Ridley Scott as he works to create one of his most ambitious films.

Considering Gladiator II cost an estimated $215 million to produce, juicing audiences up for the sequel is a fantastic move. The Making of Gladiator II brings potential viewers closer to the action, revealing Scott’s tricks of the trade, movie magic on a grand scale, and the hard work of the film’s cast and crew. There’s something special about seeing how the cinematic sausage gets made. As someone who’s attended his fair share of set visits, I know there’s nothing like seeing how the cinematic sausage is made. Getting a behind-the-scenes look at a film can paint the project in a completely different light as you witness the artistry first-hand and hear stories from the cast and crew.

Here’s the official synopsis for Gladiator II from Paramount Pictures, who are releasing the film on November 22, 2024:

From legendary director Ridley Scott, Gladiator II continues the epic saga of power, intrigue, and vengeance set in Ancient Rome. Years after witnessing the death of the revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius (Paul Mescal) is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist. With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return the glory of Rome to its people.

Gladiator II stars Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, Senzel Washington, Derek Jacobi, Joseph Quinn, and more.

Will you watch The Making of Gladiator II on CBS before the November release? Let us know in the comments section below.