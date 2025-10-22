The New Mutants director says “We didn’t get to make the movie we wanted”

The New Mutants was the final installment of 20th Century Fox’s X-Men franchise, but unfortunately, it became one of its most poorly received entries. To be fair, the film faced numerous difficulties, including a toned-down script, reshoots, Disney’s acquisition of Fox, and a pandemic. For writer/director Josh Boone, it’s an experience he doesn’t want to repeat anytime soon.

“ It’s so hard because it was so traumatic. The studio was sold, and we hit a pandemic… The studio was sold during the shooting, and then the pandemic happened when they decided to release it, ” Boone told The Direct. “ And it just was such a — I had a wonderful time. I love the cast so much, but making that… It took so many years, and it was so unfulfilling, ultimately. “

He continued, “ We didn’t really get to make the movie we wanted to make. We made half the movie we wanted to make. And the release was so compromised by the pandemic… I’d rather just never do it again, just to be honest. “

The New Mutants centered around five young people brought to a secret institution to undergo treatments they are told will cure them of the dangers of their abilities, but the institution isn’t quite what they think it is. The film certainly had great potential, but ultimately, it fell short.

The movie starred Blu Hunt as Danielle Moonstar aka Mirage, who creates illusions from other people’s fears; Maisie Williams as Rahne Sinclair, who can transform into the werewolf Wolfsbane; Charlie Heaton as Sam Guthrie aka Cannonball, who can propel himself at jet speeds while protected by a force field; Henry Zaga as Roberto da Costa aka Sunspot, who absorbs and channels solar power; and Anya Taylor-Joy as Illyana Rasputin aka Magik, the younger sister of Colossus who can manifest the soul sword that amplifies her psychic abilities. Alice Braga also starred as Dr. Cecilia Reyes, who runs the hospital and mentors the group.

Boone’s latest movie, Regretting You, will be hitting theaters on October 24. Based on the bestselling book by Colleen Hoover, the film follows Morgan Grant (Allison Williams) and her daughter Clara (Mckenna Grace) as they explore what’s left behind after a devastating accident reveals a shocking betrayal and forces them to confront family secrets, redefine love, and rediscover each other.