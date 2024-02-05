The Night Agent: Production for Season 2 of Netflix’s thriller series is finally underway

Production for The Night Agent Season 2 is happening in New York City after a long wait for the first season’s cliffhanger ending.

Production for The Night Agent Season 2 is underway! After an extended wait for new episodes of Netflix‘s hit thriller series to kick into high gear, fans can start their anticipation engines for a follow-up to the first season’s stunning cliffhanger. Cameras are rolling in New York City, with additional filming happening in Thailand and Washington D.C. The Night Agent, starring Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan, Hong Chau, and Eve Harlow, is a chart-topping Netflix series with an astounding 168,710,000 hours in viewership.

In addition to the stars mentioned above, Fola Evans-Akinbola, Sarah Desjardins, D.B. Woodside, Phoenix Raei, and Enrique Murchiano also star as primary characters, with Amanda Warren, Arienne Mandi, Louis Herthum, Berto Colon, Brittany Snow, and Teddy Sears joining the sophomore season.

Based on the novel by Matthew Quirk, The Night Agent is “a sophisticated, character-based, action-thriller centering on a low level FBI Agent who works in the basement of the White House, manning a phone that never rings — until the night that it does, propelling him into a fast moving and dangerous conspiracy that ultimately leads all the way to the Oval Office.”

Netflix gave a Season 2 renewal to The Night Agent almost immediately after the success of the first installment. The green light started shining in March last year, but then the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes happened, and Netflix delayed production for The Night Agent Season 2. Cameras will roll with the strikes in Hollywood’s rearview, and fans can start getting excited about the next thrilling chapter of the intense thriller.

When Netflix renewed The Night Agent in March 2023, creator and showrunner Shawn Ryan said: “The last week has been a whirlwind as we’ve finally been able to share The Night Agent with the world. To see the tremendous reaction to the show has been a great joy and is a credit to our cast, our writers, our directors, our crew and our partners at Sony Pictures Television and Netflix. We couldn’t be any prouder or more excited to get cracking on Season 2 to share the further adventures of Night Action with our newfound fans.”

Jinny Howe, Netflix’s VP of Drama Series, added, “We’re proud to see The Night Agent deliver a breakout performance and become instantly embraced around the world. Shawn Ryan has created a spy thriller sensation that viewers cannot get enough of, with a stellar cast featuring Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan and Hong Chau, and we’re here to bring them more of the action and suspense they love.”

I enjoyed The Night Agent and look forward to Season 2, which builds on the show’s mystery, deception, and steamy character chemistry. How about you? Are you excited about The Night Agent Season 2? Let us know in the comments section below.