The Night Agent adds four new stars to Season 2 of the intense action thriller starring Gabriel Basso

Netflix’s The Night Agent adds four more actors to the cast of Season 2, with Gabriel Basso and Luciane Buchanan returning for more danger.

Netflix’s The Night Agent is ready to welcome four new actors to the intense action thriller’s sophomore season. Excited to go behind enemy lines for one of the streamer’s chart-topping series are Michael Malarkey (The Vampire Diaries, The Oath, Project Blue Book) and Keon Alexander (The Expanse, Impulse, Circumstance) as series regulars, with Navid Negahban (Aladdin, Homeland, 12 Strong) and Rob Heaps (Imposters, Station 19, And Then There Were None) as recurring guest stars.

The following character descriptions hail from Variety‘s exclusive report:

Michael Markalay plays Markus, a military chief and loyal nephew to a dictator newly convicted of war crimes by the Hague. In contrast, Keon Alexander plays Javad, who oversees security for the Iranian Mission to the United Nations and monitors the loyalty of its employees.

Navid Negahban portrays Abbas, the venerable U.N. ambassador for Iran. Finally, Rob Heaps plays Tomas, the elitist son of the aforementioned deposed dictator, who is keen on restoring his family to power.

After an extended wait for new episodes of Netflix’s hit thriller series to kick into high gear, fans can start their anticipation engines for a follow-up to the first season’s stunning cliffhanger. Cameras are rolling in New York City, with additional filming happening in Thailand and Washington D.C. The Night Agent, starring Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan, Hong Chau, and Eve Harlow, is a smash-hit Netflix series with an astounding 168,710,000 hours in viewership.

In addition to the stars mentioned above, Fola Evans-Akinbola, Sarah Desjardins, D.B. Woodside, Phoenix Raei, and Enrique Murchiano also star as primary characters, with Amanda Warren, Arienne Mandi, Louis Herthum, Berto Colon, Brittany Snow, and Teddy Sears joining the sophomore season.

Based on the novel by Matthew Quirk, The Night Agent is “a sophisticated, character-based, action-thriller centering on a low level FBI Agent who works in the basement of the White House, manning a phone that never rings — until the night that it does, propelling him into a fast moving and dangerous conspiracy that ultimately leads all the way to the Oval Office.”

Netflix gave a Season 2 renewal to The Night Agent almost immediately after the success of the first installment. The green light started shining in March last year, but then the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes happened, and Netflix delayed production for The Night Agent Season 2. Cameras will roll with the strikes in Hollywood’s rearview, and fans can start getting excited about the next thrilling chapter of the intense thriller.

Fans are champing at the bit to discover what happens next to Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) and Rose Larkin (Luciane Buchanan). The first season ended on a hell of a cliffhanger, with significant reveals, dangling plot points, and lives hanging in the balance. If The Night Agent Season 2 is as good as the first, we’re in for a great time!