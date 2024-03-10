The Oscars: Randolph and Heron take first awards; keep up with all the winners here!

And, the Oscars are off to a mild start, with Jimmy Kimmel making some pretty safe digs, including some references to Robert Downey Jr’s checkered history (which we are happy to play along to) and Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s genetic perfection (he ain’t wrong). Plus, there was a close-up of Anatomy of a Fall’s breakout dog star, Messi (who showed up despite earlier giving the award show the high hat), and a pretty funny joke from Kimmel about Killers of the Flower Moon being so long that he had his mail forwarded to the theatre when he saw it.
But enough of all that, the winners are starting to come in, and as expected Da’Vine Joy Randolph took him the first award of the night for her role in The Holdovers. Stay tuned as more awards come in:
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
EMILY BLUNT
Oppenheimer
DANIELLE BROOKS
The Color Purple
AMERICA FERRERA
Barbie
JODIE FOSTER
Nyad
DA’VINE JOY RANDOLPH
The Holdovers
ANIMATED SHORT FILM
LETTER TO A PIG
Tal Kantor and Amit R. Gicelter
NINETY-FIVE SENSES
Jerusha Hess and Jared Hess
OUR UNIFORM
Yegane Moghaddam
PACHYDERME
Stéphanie Clément and Marc Rius
WAR IS OVER! INSPIRED BY THE MUSIC OF JOHN & YOKO
Dave Mullins and Brad Booker
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
THE BOY AND THE HERON
Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki
ELEMENTAL
Peter Sohn and Denise Ream
NIMONA
Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan and Julie Zackary
ROBOT DREAMS
Pablo Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé and Sandra Tapia Díaz
SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE
Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal
WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)
AMERICAN FICTION
Written for the screen by Cord Jefferson
BARBIE
Written by Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach
OPPENHEIMER
Written for the screen by Christopher Nolan
POOR THINGS
Screenplay by Tony McNamara
THE ZONE OF INTEREST
Written by Jonathan Glazer
WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)
ANATOMY OF A FALL
Screenplay – Justine Triet and Arthur Harari
THE HOLDOVERS
Written by David Hemingson
MAESTRO
Written by Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer
MAY DECEMBER
Screenplay by Samy Burch; Story by Samy Burch & Alex Mechanik
PAST LIVES
Written by Celine Song
