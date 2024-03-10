The Oscars: Randolph and Heron take first awards; keep up with all the winners here!

Are you following the Oscars tonight? Keep up with all the winners here!

And, the Oscars are off to a mild start, with Jimmy Kimmel making some pretty safe digs, including some references to Robert Downey Jr’s checkered history (which we are happy to play along to) and Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s genetic perfection (he ain’t wrong). Plus, there was a close-up of Anatomy of a Fall’s breakout dog star, Messi (who showed up despite earlier giving the award show the high hat), and a pretty funny joke from Kimmel about Killers of the Flower Moon being so long that he had his mail forwarded to the theatre when he saw it.

But enough of all that, the winners are starting to come in, and as expected Da’Vine Joy Randolph took him the first award of the night for her role in The Holdovers. Stay tuned as more awards come in:

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

EMILY BLUNT

Oppenheimer

DANIELLE BROOKS

The Color Purple

AMERICA FERRERA

Barbie

JODIE FOSTER

Nyad

DA’VINE JOY RANDOLPH

The Holdovers

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

LETTER TO A PIG

Tal Kantor and Amit R. Gicelter

NINETY-FIVE SENSES

Jerusha Hess and Jared Hess

OUR UNIFORM

Yegane Moghaddam

PACHYDERME

Stéphanie Clément and Marc Rius

WAR IS OVER! INSPIRED BY THE MUSIC OF JOHN & YOKO

Dave Mullins and Brad Booker

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

THE BOY AND THE HERON

Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki

ELEMENTAL

Peter Sohn and Denise Ream

NIMONA

Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan and Julie Zackary

ROBOT DREAMS

Pablo Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé and Sandra Tapia Díaz

SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE

Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal

WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)

AMERICAN FICTION

Written for the screen by Cord Jefferson

BARBIE

Written by Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach

OPPENHEIMER

Written for the screen by Christopher Nolan

POOR THINGS

Screenplay by Tony McNamara

THE ZONE OF INTEREST

Written by Jonathan Glazer

WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)

ANATOMY OF A FALL

Screenplay – Justine Triet and Arthur Harari

THE HOLDOVERS

Written by David Hemingson

MAESTRO

Written by Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer

MAY DECEMBER

Screenplay by Samy Burch; Story by Samy Burch & Alex Mechanik

PAST LIVES

Written by Celine Song