Poll: What’s Your Favorite Best Picture Oscar Winner From the Last 20 Years?

What’s the best movie to win Best Picture at the Oscars over the last twenty years? You tell us in our Oscar night poll!

By
Oscars changes

It’s Oscar night! While some of us might may feel the Academy Awards have lost their lustre over the years a bit, it can’t be denied that over the last twenty years, so absolutely amazing movies have won for Best Picture. And, well, some pretty lame movies won too. If this poll, we want you to choose your favorite, and then, in the comments, let us know what you think the worst is. For me, the choice is pretty easy: Crash. While I enjoyed it back in 2004, I can’t say it’s aged all that well. The Artist also really didn’t deserve Best Picture. Am I right?

Do you have a question?
VoteResults

Tags:
icon More Movie News
The Holdovers
The Holdovers hit with plagiarism accusations ahead of Oscars
Mario
Happy Mario Day! Super Mario Bros. Movie follow-up announced
Only the Strong: It Should Have Made Mark Dacascos A Star!
half baked 2
Half Baked 2: a cheap DTV sequel comes out next month
View All

About the Author

4578 Articles Published
facebook instagram [#167] Created with Sketch.

Chris Bumbray began his career with JoBlo as the resident film critic (and James Bond expert) way back in 2007, and he has stuck around ever since, being named editor-in-chief in 2021. A voting member of the CCA and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic, you can also catch Chris discussing pop culture regularly on CTV News Channel.

Latest Oscars News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles