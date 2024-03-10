Poll: What’s Your Favorite Best Picture Oscar Winner From the Last 20 Years?

What’s the best movie to win Best Picture at the Oscars over the last twenty years? You tell us in our Oscar night poll!

It’s Oscar night! While some of us might may feel the Academy Awards have lost their lustre over the years a bit, it can’t be denied that over the last twenty years, so absolutely amazing movies have won for Best Picture. And, well, some pretty lame movies won too. If this poll, we want you to choose your favorite, and then, in the comments, let us know what you think the worst is. For me, the choice is pretty easy: Crash. While I enjoyed it back in 2004, I can’t say it’s aged all that well. The Artist also really didn’t deserve Best Picture. Am I right?