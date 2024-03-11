Al Pacino didn’t make a mistake presenting Best Picture at the Oscars; says that’s what the producers wanted

When Al Pacino took the stage to present the Academy Award for Best Picture at the Oscars, some wondered if the actor had made a mistake when he jumped straight to announcing Oppenheimer as the winner. Typically, the presenter reads the title of each nominated movie, but Pacino has made a statement to clear the air, saying that he was just following what the producers wanted.

“ There seems to be some controversy about my not mentioning every film by name last night before announcing the best picture award, ” Pacino said in a statement. “ I just want to be clear it was not my intention to omit them, rather a choice by the producers not to have them said again since they were highlighted individually throughout the ceremony. I was honored to be a part of the evening and chose to follow the way they wished for this award to be presented. “

Pacino continued, “ I realize being nominated is a huge milestone in one’s life and to not be fully recognized is offensive and hurtful. I say this as someone who profoundly relates with filmmakers, actors and producers so I deeply empathize with those who have been slighted by this oversight, and it’s why I felt it necessary to make this statement. “

Oscars producer Molly McNearney told Variety that the choice to have Al Pacino announce the winner in that fashion was because they were worried the show was running long. “ It was a creative decision we made because we were very worried that the show was going to be long, ” McNearney explained. “ By the time you get to the end of the show, you’ve seen all ten best picture clip packages. People just want to hear who wins, and they’re pretty ready for the show to be over. At least that’s what we anticipated. So, we did not give him a clip package. We did not give him nominations to read. I apologize if our decision to not have to read through all those nominations put him in a tough spot. “

Pacino’s delivery did add to the confusion. “ This is the time for the last award of the evening, and it’s my honor to present it, ” he told the audience at the Oscars. “ Ten wonderful films were nominated, but only one will take the award for Best Picture. And, uh, I have to go to the envelope for that, and I will. Here it comes. And my eyes see Oppenheimer. Yes. Yes. “

