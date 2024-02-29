The Strangers: Chapter 1 of Renny Harlin trilogy gets a new poster

Director Renny Harlin (A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master) and producer Courtney Solomon have teamed up to make a trilogy of movies inspired by the 2008 film The Strangers (watch it HERE), and we’ve previously heard that Lionsgate will be releasing these Strangers movies – which are said to be titled The Strangers: Chapter 1, The Strangers: Chapter 2, and The Strangers: Chapter 3 – to theatres throughout 2024. We know for sure that The Strangers: Chapter 1 is set for a theatrical release on May 17th, and today a new poster for the film has arrived online to remind us that it’s coming soon. You can check out the new poster at the bottom of this article.

The cast of these films includes Madelaine Petsch (Riverdale), Froy Gutierrez (Cruel Summer), Rachel Shenton (All Creatures Great and Small), Gabriel Basso (Hillbilly Elegy), and Ema Horvath (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power). The Strangers: Chapter 1 centers on Petsch’s character as she drives cross-country with her longtime boyfriend (Gutierrez) to begin a new life in the Pacific Northwest. When their car breaks down in Venus, Oregon, they’re forced to spend the night in a secluded Airbnb, where they are terrorized from dusk till dawn by three masked strangers. Lionsgate plans from there to expanding the story in new and unexpected ways with its sequels .

The new Strangers trilogy was filmed in Slovakia, and all three movies were shot simultaneously. Solomon produced them with Mark Canton, Christopher Milburn, Gary Raskin, Charlie Dombeck, and Alastair Birlingham. Andrei Boncea, Dorothy Canton, and Roy Lee serve as executive producers. Rafaella Biscayn, Frame Film SK, Johanna Harlin, Juan Garcia Peredo, and Alberto Burgueno are co-producing.

Harlin has said The Strangers: Chapter 1 “ is close to the original movie in its set-up of a young couple in an isolated environment in a house and a home invasion happening for random reasons. ” Then Chapter 2 and Chapter 3 “ explore what happens to the victims of this kind of violence and who the perpetrators are of this kind of violence. Where are they coming from and why? “

Madelaine Petsch and Courtney Solomon will be appearing at the Emerald City Comic Con in Seattle this weekend, where a “first conversation about The Strangers: Chapter 1” panel is scheduled to be held tomorrow evening, so we’ll probably be hearing more about this movie very soon. In the meantime, take a look at the new poster, then let us know if you’re looking forward to this Strangers trilogy.