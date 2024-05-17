IF conjures up $1.75 million in Thursday previews with Strangers: Chapter 1 close behind

John Krasinski’s latest family fare isn’t getting the reception that his debut with A Quiet Place received. Thursday night previews total just over a million.

By

Family films can be a big money maker if the movie is an all-quadrant pleaser. John Krasinski has stated that he wanted his new movie, IF, to bring audiences back to the Amblin-like days of wonder when filmmakers like Steven Spielberg unlocked people’s imaginations. The box office predictions from our own Chris Bumbray had placed the movie to only open at $30 million. Family audiences are likely to be split between this and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, which should be a strong second with around $28 million (of course, there’s a narrow chance Apes could actually pull off a first-place finish, which would be a disaster from Krasinski’s movie). Although, his A Quiet Place prequel will likely make a lot more money at the box office this summer.

As the weekend starts, Deadline has reported that the Thursday night preview figures that IF imagined would ultimately total at $1.75 million from screenings that started at 4 PM. It is noted, however, that original, live-action PG-rated family films are more rare nowadays and have somewhat of an uphill battle to face. For comparison, the highest-grossing opening for an original live-action PG film was 2011’s Hop at $37.5 million. While Krasinski is normally praised for his directing abilities after his work on the A Quiet Place movies, the reception for IF has been less-than-stellar. The Rotten Tomatoes score would only come out to 51%, although an audience score is yet to be calculated.

Meanwhile, a horror film that aims for a more limited range of audience is not far behind. Lionsgate’s new incarnation of the Strangers franchise with The Strangers: Chapter 1 scared up $1.2M from previews that began at 5 PM as well. The home invasion film was booked in 2,856 locations in North America, and tracking was showing an opening of $7 million to $9 million for the $8.5 million budgeted Renny Harlin film.

Krasinski and Reynolds are popular names in the comedy genre, so it will remain to be seen how IF fares in the long run. In our recent review, Chris Bumbray says of IF, “Krasinski makes a bold swing.[…] In the end, IF is nowhere near as bad as some of its detractors will say it is (people are already calling it the worst movie of the year), but it’s not that great, either. It’s an interesting misfire from a director who clearly has some major chops and a huge career ahead of him.”

Source: Deadline
Tags: , , ,
icon More Movie News
The first batch of Kinds of Kindness reviews have arrived online to call the new Yorgos Lanthimos / Emma Stone film weird and brilliant
Kinds of Kindness reviews describe Yorgos Lanthimos / Emma Stone film as bizarre, disturbing, brilliant
IF conjures up $1.75 million in Thursday previews with Strangers: Chapter 1 close behind
A trailer has been unveiled for the animated feature film Ultraman: Rising, which begins streaming on Netflix in June
Ultraman: Rising trailer previews Netflix’s animated update of sci-fi franchise
challengers box office
Challengers is now available to watch on home digital platforms
View All

About the Author

1583 Articles Published

E.J. is a News Editor at JoBlo, as well as a Video Editor, Writer, and Narrator for some of the movie retrospectives on our JoBlo Originals YouTube channel, including Reel Action, Revisited and some of the Top 10 lists. He is a graduate of the film program at Missouri Western State University with concentrations in performance, writing, editing and directing.

Latest IF (Movie) News

Latest Movie News

Movie Reviews
IF, ryan reynolds

IF Review

We review John Krasinski’s IF, an ambitious family film with a massive sentimental streak.

Load more articles