IF conjures up $1.75 million in Thursday previews with Strangers: Chapter 1 close behind

Family films can be a big money maker if the movie is an all-quadrant pleaser. John Krasinski has stated that he wanted his new movie, IF, to bring audiences back to the Amblin-like days of wonder when filmmakers like Steven Spielberg unlocked people’s imaginations. The box office predictions from our own Chris Bumbray had placed the movie to only open at $30 million. Family audiences are likely to be split between this and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, which should be a strong second with around $28 million (of course, there’s a narrow chance Apes could actually pull off a first-place finish, which would be a disaster from Krasinski’s movie). Although, his A Quiet Place prequel will likely make a lot more money at the box office this summer.

As the weekend starts, Deadline has reported that the Thursday night preview figures that IF imagined would ultimately total at $1.75 million from screenings that started at 4 PM. It is noted, however, that original, live-action PG-rated family films are more rare nowadays and have somewhat of an uphill battle to face. For comparison, the highest-grossing opening for an original live-action PG film was 2011’s Hop at $37.5 million. While Krasinski is normally praised for his directing abilities after his work on the A Quiet Place movies, the reception for IF has been less-than-stellar. The Rotten Tomatoes score would only come out to 51%, although an audience score is yet to be calculated.

Meanwhile, a horror film that aims for a more limited range of audience is not far behind. Lionsgate’s new incarnation of the Strangers franchise with The Strangers: Chapter 1 scared up $1.2M from previews that began at 5 PM as well. The home invasion film was booked in 2,856 locations in North America, and tracking was showing an opening of $7 million to $9 million for the $8.5 million budgeted Renny Harlin film.