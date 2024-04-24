The Strangers: Chapter 1 earns an R rating for its horror violence

Director Renny Harlin’s horror film The Strangers: Chapter 1 has earned an R rating from the Motion Picture Association ratings board

By
The Strangers: Chapter 1

Lionsgate is planning a May 17th theatrical release for the horror film The Strangers: Chapter 1, and with that date just three weeks away the Motion Picture Association ratings board has announced that they’ve given the film an R rating for “horror violence, language and brief drug use.” That puts it pretty much in line with the ratings to the previous two movies in the Strangers franchise. Released in 2008, The Strangers was rated R for violence/terror and language. The Strangers: Prey at Night followed in 2018 and was rated R for horror violence and terror throughout, and for language.

The Strangers: Chapter 1 was directed by Renny Harlin, who shot an entire trilogy of Strangers movies at the same time. We’ve heard that Lionsgate will also be releasing The Strangers: Chapter 2 and The Strangers: Chapter 3 by the end of the year.

Madelaine Petsch (Riverdale)  has the lead role in Chapter 1 and is joined in the cast of these films by Froy Gutierrez (Cruel Summer), Rachel Shenton (All Creatures Great and Small), Gabriel Basso (Hillbilly Elegy), and Ema Horvath (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power). The Strangers: Chapter 1 centers on Petsch’s character as she drives cross-country with her longtime boyfriend (Gutierrez) to begin a new life in the Pacific Northwest. When their car breaks down in Venus, Oregon, they’re forced to spend the night in a secluded Airbnb, where they are terrorized from dusk till dawn by three masked strangers. Lionsgate plans from there to expanding the story in new and unexpected ways with its sequels.

The new Strangers trilogy was filmed in Slovakia. Courtney Solomon produced them with Mark Canton, Christopher Milburn, Gary Raskin, Charlie Dombeck, and Alastair Birlingham. Andrei Boncea, Dorothy Canton, and Roy Lee serve as executive producers. Rafaella Biscayn, Frame Film SK, Johanna Harlin, Juan Garcia Peredo, and Alberto Burgueno are co-producing. 

Harlin has said The Strangers: Chapter 1 “is close to the original movie in its set-up of a young couple in an isolated environment in a house and a home invasion happening for random reasons.” Then Chapter 2 and Chapter 3 “explore what happens to the victims of this kind of violence and who the perpetrators are of this kind of violence. Where are they coming from and why?

Are you looking forward to The Strangers: Chapter 1, and are you glad to hear it has secured an R rating? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.

the strangers chapter one poster
Source: Film Ratings
