The Substance teaser shows Demi Moore in body horror film from Revenge director

Seven years have gone by since director Coralie Fargeat made her feature directorial debut with a very cool revenge movie that was appropriately titled Revenge – you can read our 8/10 review of the film at THIS LINK. Back in 2022, we heard that Fargeat was moving ahead with her second feature, an “explosive feminist take on body horror” called The Substance , with Demi Moore (Ghost) and Margaret Qualley (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) on board to star. It’s been a wait, but The Substance is finally making its way out into the world, with its premiere set to take place at the Cannes Film Festival this weekend and Mubi having recently acquired theatrical distribution rights. In anticipation of the premiere screening, a teaser trailer for / clip from The Substance has arrived online – but you’ll have to click over to Deadline to watch it. The 39 second teaser shows Moore’s character watching a video promo for the titular substance.

The promo says, “ Have you ever dreamt of a better version of yourself? Younger, more beautiful, more perfect? One single injection unlocks your DNA, starting a new cellular division that will release another version of yourself. This is The Substance. “

The Substance is said to be gory, but also humorous. Here’s the official synopsis: It generates another you. A new, younger, more beautiful, more perfect you. And there’s only one rule: You share time. One week for you. One week for the new you. Seven days each. A perfect balance. Easy. Right? If you respect the balance… what could possibly go wrong?

Moore and Qualley are joined in the cast by Dennis Quaid (Lawmen: Bass Reeves). At one point, Ray Liotta was attached to appear in the film as well, but he passed away soon after his casting was announced.

Eric Fellner and Tim Bevan produced The Substance for the company Working Title. Alexandra Loewy of Working Title and Nicolas Royer of A Good Story serve as executive producers.

Have you seen Coralie Fargeat’s Revenge, and are you looking forward to The Substance? Check out the teaser on Deadline, then let us know by leaving a comment below.