The X-Men joining Avengers: Doomsday is the coolest thing about it (so far)

Avengers: Doomsday Finally Delivers an Exciting Teaser

One has to give Disney some credit here — of all the Avengers: Doomsday teaser trailers that have been dropping since the holidays, one has finally gotten people excited. We wrote a little earlier about how the re-introduction of Captain America (or at least Steve Rogers) in the first teaser felt like a bit of an anti-climax, and the second one featuring Chris Hemsworth’s return as Thor didn’t really move the needle (the biggest story was that he was sporting short hair this time).

The X-Men Reunion That Got Fans Talking

While the fourth teaser has yet to drop (and apparently features some Black Panther characters), the third teaser — featuring the reunion of Patrick Stewart’s Professor X and Ian McKellen’s Magneto — got people talking, especially with the teaser ending with a cool reveal of James Marsden in full Cyclops mode. To many, this last reveal was especially significant, as his iteration of the character has notoriously been poorly served by the films.

Are These Farewells Ever Really Final?

Yet, there also seems to be something almost funny about the fact that it’s being teased as one last adventure for the old group, as it feels like we’ve all said goodbye to these characters before. Charles Xavier got a magnificent send-off in Logan, but like that film’s titular character, his retirement from a role he clearly still likes to play was premature. Patrick Stewart really hasn’t aged much in the last thirty or so years and is still more than capable of playing the part, and there’s something genuinely touching about seeing him reunite with Ian McKellen as Magneto in the trailer.

As for Cyclops — let the man have his day.

Which X-Men Are Confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday?

Of course, they aren’t the only X-Men set to appear in Avengers: Doomsday. Confirmed returns include:

Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler (his first time playing the role since X2: X-Men United)

Kelsey Grammer as Beast (yes!)

Channing Tatum as Gambit, who never appeared in a proper X-Men film but memorably played the character in Deadpool vs. Wolverine

What This Means for the Future of the X-Men

There are also plenty of other X-Men who could show up — if not in Doomsday, then almost certainly in Secret Wars — including Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine and Ryan Reynolds as the X-Men-adjacent Deadpool (who may actually appear in Doomsday as well).

All of this appears to be building toward a full reboot of the X-Men franchise, likely introducing a new cast via the Multiverse. Whether this truly ends up being the original team’s final hurrah remains to be seen.

At any rate, we want to know what you, our readers, think about the X-Men showing up in Avengers: Doomsday. Let us know your thoughts in the comments — we’d love to hear how you think the movie is shaping up.