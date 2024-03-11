Them: The Scare first look images preview new season of Prime Video horror series

A batch of first look images offer a preview of Them: The Scare, the second season of the Prime Video horror anthology series Them

Back in 2021, Prime Video aired the first season of the horror anthology series Them (you can read our review HERE), which creator Little Marvin and executive producer Lena Waithe put together with the intention of telling stories that will “explore terror in America.” All eight episodes of the second season, which is called Them: The Scare , are set to be released through Prime Video on Thursday, April 25th, and today a batch of first look images have arrived online to give a preview of the new season. You can check them out at the bottom of this article.

A press release notifies us that Them: The Scare will be, like its predecessor, set in Los Angeles. The first season, which is subtitled Covenant, took place in Compton circa 1952, while the new episodes move the time frame forward to 1991. The story of the second season centers on LAPD Homicide Detective Dawn Reeve, who is assigned to a new case: the gruesome murder of a foster home mother that has left even the most hardened detectives shaken. Navigating a tumultuous time in Los Angeles, with a city on the razor’s edge of chaos, Dawn is determined to stop the killer. But as she draws closer to the truth, something ominous and malevolent grips her and her family…

Deborah Ayorinde (Harriet) stars as Detective Dawn Reeve and is joined in the cast by Pam Grier (Jackie Brown) as Athena, Luke James (Insecure) as Edmund Gaines. Also in there are Joshua J. Williams (Cloak & Dagger), Jeremy Bobb (The Continental), Wayne Knight (Seinfeld), Carlito Olivero (Escape Room: Tournament of Champions), Charles Brice (Homeland), and Iman Shumpert (The Chi).

Little Marvin provided the following statement: “ With Them: The Scare, we wanted to combine our love of horror with a look at Los Angeles’s rich history and evolution. This second installment is a new story set in the 90s, one of the most iconic decades for film, music and fashion, particularly in Los Angeles. I’m also excited about our amazing cast: Deborah Ayorinde returns as a completely new character, Luke James delivers an unforgettable performance and the legendary Pam Grier, who has played so many iconic and beloved roles on screen, makes her return to horror… We couldn’t have asked for a more fearless group to lead this second installment. “

Them: The Scare is a co-production of Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios. Little Marvin serves as showrunner and executive producer with Miri Yoon and Roy Lee of Vertigo Entertainment, as well as Steve Prinz.

Did you watch the first season of Them, and will you be tuning in for Them: The Scare? Let us know by leaving a comment below – but first, take a look at these images: