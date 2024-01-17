This Is Me…Now: A Love Story trailer presents Jennifer Lopez’s ambitious narrative-driven companion film to her new album

Jennifer Lopez is partnering with Amazon MGM Studios for a cinematic experience that will leave you breathless, sweaty, and ready to hit the dance floor. Today, Amazon debuted the This Is Me…Now: A Love Story trailer, showcasing Lopez’s narrative-driven cinematic experience, which will be available exclusively to Prime Video on February 16, 2024.

Here’s the official synopsis for This Is Me…Now: A Love Story:

This Is Me…Now: A Love Story is like nothing you’ve ever seen from Jennifer Lopez. Alongside director Dave Meyers, Jennifer has created a narrative-driven cinematic odyssey steeped in mythological storytelling and personal healing. Dropping in tandem with her first studio album in a decade, this genre-bending Amazon original showcases her journey to love through her own eyes. With fantastical costumes, breathtaking choreography, and star-studded cameos, this panorama is an introspective retrospective of Jennifer’s resilient heart.

Joining Lopez for her epic musical presentation are Fat Joe, Trevor Noah, Kim Petras, Post Malone, Keke Palmer, Sofia Vergara, Jenifer Lewis, Jay Shetty, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Sadhguru, Tony Bellissimo, Derek Hough, Trevor Jackson, Paul Raci, Bella Gagliano, Brandon Delsid, Ashley Versher, Malcolm Kelner, Alix Angelis, Danielle Larracuente, Matthew Law and Ben Affleck.

Written by Jennifer Lopez and Matt Walton, inspired by a story created by Jennifer Lopez, Dave Meyers, Chris Shafer, the This Is Me…Now: A Love Story trailer presents a visually splendiferous tour through the heart and mind of one of the industry’s most influential sensations.

The first single from Jennifer’s upcoming album, “Can’t Get Enough,” was released on January 10, and the music video is now available on YouTube. Lopez’s new film explores the pop sensation’s dark desires, firey spirit, and bottomless well of energy and inspiration. Featuring several eye-popping locales, Lopez and her talented team sing, dance, and act their way through a wonderland to bring the artist’s latest album to life on screens.

My mom will freak out when she sees the This Is Me…Now: A Love Story trailer. We’ve been fans of J-Lo since her days of performing as a Fly Girl on the sketch comedy series In Living Color. Get ready to shake your money maker!