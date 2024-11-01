Lionsgate takes aim at the action comedy spec Three Hitmen and a Baby with David Leitch and Kelly McCormick producing

List of targets? Check. Bullets? Check. Diapers? Check? You heard me. Lionsgate is loading up on formula and onesies for the action comedy spec Three Hitmen and a Baby. The newly-announced project comes from Dave Matalon (Totally Killer) and Matt Altman (Red Widow). While the title is obviously a play on the 1987 comedy Three Men and Baby, plot details remain elusive. However, the talent behind the film is not. Kelly McCormack and David Leitch (The Fall Guy, John Wick, Bullet Train) will produce through their 87North studio, which bodes well for this curious production.

In Three Men and a Baby, three bachelors (Tom Selleck, Steve Guttenberg, and Ted Danson) have their worlds rocked when a mysterious baby arrives on their doorstep. With almost no experience, the trio must put their one-night-stand lifestyle on hold to ensure the child’s safety, learning valuable lessons about parenthood and themselves. The laugh-out-loud comedy got a sequel in 1990 called Three Men and a Little Lady, which finds the fatherly trio hoping to reclaim their daughter, played by a young Robin Weisman. Both films have their place in the annuls of kooky comedies, with Selleck, Guttenberg, and Danson delivering endearingly comedic performances.

Matt Altman and Dave Matalon are developing a sci-fi script titled Level Up with The Hideaway and Vandal Entertainment. With Kelly McCormack and action extraordinaire David Leitch in their corner, Three Hitmen and a Baby could become another smash in 87North’s library of cinematic bangers.

While the plot is unknown, I imagine three hitmen caught in a trifecta of trouble when a child enters their crosshairs. It’s generic, I know, but I don’t have any other clues. Will the hitmen be forced to work together? Are they in competition with one another, and is the baby a prize to be won? Where’s the mother? Did they eliminate a target and discover an infant crying in the next room? Your guess is as good as mine, and hopefully, it won’t be too long until we find out. Let us know your thoughts about the plot for Three Hitmen and a Baby in the comments section below.