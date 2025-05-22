Netflix’s Titan: The Oceangate Disaster trailer investigates the deadly consequences of Stockton Rush’s failure to launch a revolution

Striving for greatness is one of the most admirable acts of humankind, but if left unchecked, ambition could become a weapon that ultimately leads to failure. Today, Netflix‘s Titan: The Oceangate Disaster trailer investigates the ill-advised and deadly voyage of a submersible heading below the depths in an attempt to revolutionize tourism for the world-famous Titanic tragedy.

Here’s the official synopsis for Titan: The Oceangate Disaster courtesy of Netflix:

“The Titan submersible’s ill-fated journey to the ruins of the Titanic dominated headlines in June 2023, yet the shocking decisions that led to the disaster have never been revealed like this. Titan: The OceanGate Disaster delves into the psyche of billionaire OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush and explores his relentless quest to bring oceanic exploration to the masses — at any cost. Through exclusive access to whistleblower testimony, pivotal audio recordings, and footage from the company’s early days, the film provides an unprecedented look at the technical challenges, moral dilemmas, and shockingly poor decisions that culminated in the catastrophic expedition. Titan examines the doomed underwater endeavor that forced the world to reconsider the price of unchecked ambition in the depths of the ocean.”

In Netflix’s Titan: The Oceangate Disaster trailer, individuals close to the tragedy testify first-hand to Stockton Rush’s thirst for fame and how his negligence and greed created a project doomed to fail. In the trailer, we hear Stockton repeatedly say he has no desire to die, yet his actions and lack of accountability prove otherwise when design shortcuts claim the lives of himself and others. As eerie footage of events leading to the disaster rolls, people close to the project express their hesitations about Stockton, their regrets for not intervening more meaningfully, and confusion about how to express concern to the leader of an ambitious underwater tourism revolution.

Titan: The Oceangate Disaster will have its world premiere at the Tribeca Festival on June 6, 2025, followed by the doc’s Netflix launch on June 11. 2025. Mark Monroe directs Titan: The Oceangate Disaster, with production by Lily Garrison, Mark Monroe, and Jon Bardin. Liz Garbus, Dan Cogan, Kate Barry, Mala Chapple, Tommy Coriale, Hannah Olson, Jude Gerard Prest, and Amy Herdy executive produce.