Universal Pictures aims to prevent people from using their content as assets for AI with new strategy

It is a dark time for the future of movies as theaters struggle to compete with streaming services and premature digital releases. And over the past few years, AI technology has been growing in our world and showing capabilities of scary proportions. One of the foreboding issues that both the Actors’ and Writers’ Guilds protested against a couple of years ago during the strikes was the threat of studios using AI to cut corners and take from working artists. While Hollywood is fighting the issue, the Chinese film industry is embracing it, as a feature-length AI-produced movie of A Better Tomorrow was announced.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Universal Pictures is implementing a new strategy that will try to cut off AI users at the source. Normally, programs would need assets to pull from as a jumping-off point to create something. So, starting this summer with films like How to Train Your Dragon, Jurassic World: Rebirth and Bad Guys 2, the studio has added a legal warning to their credits which states that their films “may not be used to train AI.” The warning also reads, “This motion picture is protected under the laws of the United States and other countries. Unauthorized duplication, distribution or exhibition may result in civil liability and criminal prosecution.”

While statements like this have been used in the past to combat general piracy of the film, Universal is adding the practice of data mining and content-pulling for AI usage under this umbrella, so that images, voices, music or anything else cannot be used to train AI programs. Per THR, “In some countries, the warning cites a 2019 European Union copyright law largely opposed by major tech companies that allows creators to opt out of having their material used in scientific research by explicitly reserving their rights.”