We Spoke To Michael C. Hall About All Things Dexter: Resurrection

I still contend that Season 4 of Dexter is one of the greatest season’s in all of television. His dynamic with John Lithgow’s Trinity Killer is fascinating, and it ends in one of the greatest gut punches in television history. But I, like many people, fell off of Dexter over the years (and was absolutely shocked to hear about all the hurricane stuff in its final season). But I’m happy to say that the newest sequel series, Dexter: Resurrection, genuinely feels like a continuation of the series, particularly those first four seasons. You can read our TV Critic, Alex Maidy’s review HERE.

I was fortunate enough to speak to Michael C. Hall about the newest season and it was an absolute joy. Now, episode 1 is already out, so we definitely get into some light spoilers, but nothing too severe (especially if you’ve been paying attention to casting announcements). Hall gets into why so many actors love playing serial killers and what an honor it was to have so many elite thespians join the production. We also get into what a joy it was to bring back so many familiar faces. This talk was an absolute blast, as you can tell Hall’s dedication to both the character and the fans that helped to make the show what it was. As someone who only saw the first four episodes, I genuinely cannot wait to see where this season goes. Check out the embedded interview above for more insight into the season.

Dexter: Resurrection plot:

Takes place weeks after Dexter Morgan takes a bullet to the chest from his own son, as he awakens from a coma to find Harrison gone without a trace. Realizing the weight of what he put his son through, Dexter sets out for New York City, determined to find him and make things right. But closure won’t come easy. When Miami Metro’s Angel Batista arrives with questions, Dexter realizes his past is catching up to him fast. As father and son navigate their own darkness in the city that never sleeps, they soon find themselves deeper than they ever imagined – and that the only way out is together.

Dexter: Resurrection will premiere with two episodes on July 11th on Paramount+ with Showtime.