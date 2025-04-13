Weekend Box Office: Minecraft tops the charts; King of Kings impresses

As expected, A Minecraft Movie dominated the box office this weekend. It only fell a modest 51% in week two for $80.6 million over the three-day weekend, which is about what we predicted earlier this week. It’s a terrific showing for a movie no one seemed sure there was an audience for, but it has seemingly grabbed the cultural zeitgeist in a way that’s hard to reverse engineer. It’s undoubtedly a huge win for Warner Bros, with them also opening the buzzy Ryan Coogler vampire epic, Sinners, this coming weekend. If they get two hits in a row, suddenly their iffy box office track record for 2025 will start to look much better.

This weekend, another box office success story has to be Angel Studios’ King of Kings, with them posting their biggest hit since Sound of Freedom, with the animated biblical epic scoring a $19.05 million weekend. The studio, which recently lost the rights to The Chosen series has had a mixed track record at the box office recently, but with a hit like this, the studio can boast that they certainly know what their audience likes. In fact, faith-based movies had a bit of a moment this weekend, with not one but two collections of episodes from The Chosen in the top ten, with The Last Supper Part 3 in sixth place with $5.8 million, while its predecessor rounded out the top 10 with just under $1 million. Those may seem like modest numbers but don’t forget that The Chosen is actually streaming online as well.

Overall, it was a pretty good weekend, with 20th Century Studios’ The Amateur, starring Rami Malek, having a surprisingly excellent showing with $15 million. While some may scoff at that number, these are Jason Statham-level numbers, so clearly, audiences still like these meat-and-potatoes-style action flick. Hopefully, the excellent Accountant 2 manages to continue action’s winning streak at the box office.



Sadly, Alex Garland and Ray Mendoza’s excellent Warfare had a more modest opening than expected, only earning $8.3 million, making it the third underperformer in a row for A24 following Opus and Death of a Unicorn. Luckily, the budget was pretty low on this one, and word-of-mouth may give it some legs at the box office. Blumhouse’s rather good thriller, Drop, tanked with a poor $7.5 million, which is a shame.

Meanwhile, Jason Statham’s A Working Man made about $3 million plus, with the total gross being about $33 million. While it will fall short of The Beekeeper’s $66 million, it should still finish with a solid $40 million or so domestically. Disney’s Snow White continued to die at the box office, with a $2.8 million gross and an $81 million domestic total – pretty bad for a movie that cost at least $250 million. Ouch. Finally, Blumhouse had another movie in the top 10, with The Woman in the Yard making $2.1 million for a $20 million total.

Next weekend is Easter so it should prove to be a good one for Sinners, King of Kings and Minecraft. Could Sinners top Minecraft at the box office? Let us know in the comments!