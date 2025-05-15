Weekend Box Office Predictions: Final Destination: Bloodlines will set a series record

This weekend is poised to break Marvel’s run at the top of the box office heap thanks to the long-awaited return of a beloved horror franchise. Indeed, Final Destination: Bloodlines, the first entry into the series since 2011, has a good shot at grossing more over its opening weekend than most of the other instalments made during their entire North American runs. Currently, the movie is expected to open anywhere between $40 and $60 million. I’m thinking $45 million is a reasonable estimate, but either way, Bloodlines seems likely to gross significantly more than any of the other entries did. For context, the highest-grossing entry is still The Final Destination, which made $66 million, while the last is the lowest with $42.5 million. It seems like this will be yet another home run for Warner Bros., who are coming off two major hits with A Minecraft Movie and Sinners.

But, where does that leave Thunderbolts? More than likely, it will dip another 40-50% for a weekend in the high teens. While it’s doing decent business, it seems unlikely to cross the double century mark, making it one of Marvel’s lowest-grossing movies ever. However, the budget was lower than usual, so it’s probably not being considered too much of a flop at Disney, with its director, Jake Schreier, rumoured to be Marvel’s pick to helm their new X-Men movie.

Sinners will have another great weekend, with it returning to IMAX screens for a one-week run (before they are taken over by Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning). It should make about $14 million, making it a close third-place winner to Thunderbolts. Heck, it’s not insane to think it could even theoretically hit second place (although that’s unlikely).

A Minecraft Movie should take fourth place with about $5 million. At the same time, The Weeknd’s vanity project, Hurry Up Tomorrow, might be able to capitalize on the singer’s fandom to make $4 million. The fan-exclusive screening I attended last night was full, but the word-of-mouth on this one is already toxic.

What are you seeing this weekend? Let us know in the comments!