Hurry Up Tomorrow reactions paint it as egomaniacal vanity project for The Weeknd

Everybody’s workin’ for the weekend – and some, like The Weeknd, are in overdrive, with the singer at the forefront of Hurry Up Tomorrow, a movie tie-in to his album of the same name. So what are people saying about the movie ahead of its wide release this week?

For starters, our own editor-in-chief Chris Bumbray has labeled Hurry Up Tomorrow a shameless vanity project for The Weeknd, although he might want to give Guinness a call…As he put it after a recent screening, the movie “sets a record for the amount of times a lead actor cries in a movie. The Weeknd literally cries a gallon of tears. I laughed uncontrollably during the climax. And he has the audacity to play himself. No one loves The Weeknd as much as The Weeknd!”

#HurryUpTomorrow – sets a record for the amount of times a lead actor cries in a movie. The Weeknd literally cries a gallon of tears. I laughed uncontrollably during the climax. And he has the audacity to play himself. No one loves The Weeknd as much as The Weeknd! May 15, 2025

But not all of the reviews for Hurry Up Tomorrow can be that bad, right?

#HurryUpTomorrow – Easily one of the worst movies of the decade, a movie that can't even be saved by a powerhouse of a performance by Jenna Ortega. Full review soon pic.twitter.com/5UzS1Im4zj — . (@madandbroke) May 15, 2025

Sloppy, half-baked trash. Self-indulgent mess from The Weeknd. Baffling Hollywood leverage after The Idol. Feels like execs see botted streams & think this garbage works, you're not a visionary you're a cokeheaded sex addict. Jenna Ortega should be ashamed. #HurryUpTomorrow pic.twitter.com/1fJXhkstrA — 🔸 Juan* – Cannes Festival Expert (@clubfeige) May 15, 2025

I think #HurryUpTomorrow was one of the worst trips I’ve had to the theater in my life. What the hell did I just watch? pic.twitter.com/UAXPNF3rjV — Jacob Diedenhofer 🎬 (@JDiedenhofer_) May 15, 2025

Oh. Seeing that Hurry Up Tomorrow co-star Jenna Ortega – an actress that has grown a loyal fanbase, especially as Wednesday, Tara Carpenter in the Scream franchise and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice – can’t even help The Weeknd get over himself is a bit of a disappointment. Then again, self-indulgence is a dangerous thing in the industry.

As the reviews are mostly indicating, being a fan of The Weeknd will absolutely help in your enjoyment of Hurry Up Tomorrow, with some pointing that it might be strictly for that crowd. But it is at least getting that fanbase talking and will keep his subreddit alive and well, offering their own interpretations and matching up the album – which came out in January – with the story (if there is one…).

Hurry Up Tomorrow Movie described in 3 words: visionary, emotional, and imaginative. Seeing Abel’s perspective on an event that took a toll on him was eye opening. Lots of Easter eggs for us xo. The sound production was INSANE. Definitely made for a theater! This movie leaves so… pic.twitter.com/bfnkTOVKJd — 👑🇵🇸🇮🇷 (@igotfungi) May 9, 2025

Just saw @theweeknd "Hurry Up Tomorrow" and WOW! His word is true-it's a MUST-SEE love letter to us Fans! Gripping story, stunning visuals, incredible acting. A true work of art that perfectly wraps up The Weeknd's era. Absolutely blown away! Thank you, Abel! 🙏 #HurryUpTomorrow pic.twitter.com/rG3egmHll7 — Mehdi ✗𝙤 (@MehdiMa0507) May 15, 2025

Over on Letterboxd, Hurry Up Tomorrow holds a 2.7. But that number isn’t that important – the chart is. As of publication, the movie has nearly 400 half-star ratings and close to 500 five-star ratings. While surely a number of those five-star ones are from legitimate The Weeknd fans, a lot are tongue-in-cheek: perfect ratings for half-star nonsense.

In Hurry Up Tomorrow, The Weeknd plays “a musician plagued by insomnia [who] gets pulled into an odyssey with a stranger who begins to unravel the very core of his existence.” Also suckered into being in the cast are Barry Keoghan and Riley Keough.

What do you make of the initial reactions to The Weeknd’s Hurry Up Tomorrow?

