Whac-A-Mole movie in the works from Mattel and TriStar Pictures

In today’s edition of “Not Everything Needs to be a Movie,” Mattel is teaming up with TriStar Pictures to develop a live-action/animated movie based on Whac-A-Mole.

“ Whac-A-Mole is more than a game, ” said Mattel Films President Robbie Brenner, “ it’s a laugh-out-loud battle of reflexes that has brought joy and a little chaos to families for five decades. We’re beyond excited to team up with TriStar Pictures to turn the iconic experience into a wild, action-packed ride for the big screen. “

TriStar Pictures President Nicole Brown added, “ Mattel continues to create impact with their films, and Whac-A-Mole is no exception – a brand that has been in culture for generations. We look forward to partnering with them to bring audiences a fresh, unexpected take on this absolute classic. “

Elizabeth Bassin and Steve Spohr will oversee the project on behalf of Mattel Films, while Shary Shirazi and Kelseigh Coombs will do so for TriStar Pictures.

Mattel is developing many movies based on its classic toys and games, so it’s probably no surprise that Whac-A-Mole has been added to the list. A few of the upcoming projects include adaptations of Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots, Magic 8 Ball, Barney, and so much more. Sure, they had incredible success with Barbie, but I’m not sure every Mattel product can capture that lightning in a bottle.

Mattel recently wrapped production on Matchbox based on the classic toy car series of the same name. The film stars John Cena, Jessica Biel, and Sam Richardson, with Sam Hargrave directing from a script by David Coggeshall and Jonathan Tropper. Production is also underway on Masters of the Universe, with Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man, Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, Camila Mendes as Teela, Jared Leto as Skeletor, Idris Elba as Duncan/Man-At-Arms, and many more. The film is said to follow “ ten-year-old Prince Adam, who crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe. ” It’s set to be released on June 5, 2026 by Amazon MGM Studios.

Do you think a Whac-A-Mole movie could work?