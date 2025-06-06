The John Wick spin-off Ballerina (which has been marketed as From the World of John Wick: Ballerina) is now in theatres. JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray has shared his take on the film, and his 7/10 review can be read at THIS LINK. Now we want to know, what did you think of the movie?

Back in 2017, Lionsgate bought an action thriller spec script called Ballerina, which was written by Shay Hatten and ranked on The Black List as one of the best unproduced screenplays of that year. The idea was to have Hatten rewrite the script to take place within the world of Lionsgate’s John Wick franchise – and Hatten was also hired to co-write John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, which included a set-up for the Ballerina concept of ballerina assassins. Hatten did his rewrite, Len Wiseman was hired to direct the film, Ana de Armas was cast as the title character, and now, Ballerina is ready to make its way out into the world.

Taking place during the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, Ballerina follows Eve Macarro (Ana de Armas) who is beginning her training in the assassin traditions of the Ruska Roma. As Eve’s story unfolds, she uses her marksmanship, cunning, and hand-to-hand combat skills to rip through a sect of the assassin order that destroyed an aspect of her life. There’s no holding back, and no amount of finely-fitted Kevlar will save you. lthough the spinoff will obviously be focused on Ana de Armas’ character, it will feature appearances from several characters from across the John Wick franchise, including Ian McShane as Winston, the owner of the Continental Hotel, the late Lance Reddick as Charon, the Continental’s concierge, and Anjelica Huston as the Director, the head of the Ruska Roma. Catalina Sandino Moreno, Gabriel Bryne, Choi Soo-young, David Casteñeda, Robert Maaser, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, and Norman Reedus are also in the cast. And yes, John Wick himself (a.k.a. Keanu Reeves) will also be showing up in the film.

What did you think of Ballerina? After you check the movie out on the big screen, let us know by leaving a comment below.