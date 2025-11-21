Audiences are off to see the Wizard as Wicked: For Good pulls in over $20 million in Thursday early box office

It’s finally time for Wicked fans to grab their broomsticks and fly to the anticipated second part follow-up to Jon M. Chu’s film adaptation of the popular Broadway musical, which is a take-off of one of the most beloved movies of all time. The first Wicked from last year opened the weekend with an impressive $112.5 million take and the movie went on to make over $758 million globally in its run. Some projections are calling for north of $175 million for the opening of Wicked: For Good, with our Editor-in-Chief making the prediction that it will pull in somewhere around $140 million this weekend.

Deadline reports that audiences traveled down the yellow brick road to give Wicked: For Good an early Thursday box office opening of around $20 million to $22 million. That number should also bubble float higher when Amazon sneak peek screenings and special Wednesday fan previews are factored in. These are industry estimates, and the official numbers have yet to be unveiled by Universal Pictures. These estimates are slightly higher than last year’s early preview numbers for Wicked, which came in at $19.2 million.

Our Editor-in-Chief, Chris Bumbray, found the film to be somewhat of a mixed bag as he enjoyed the first film more. He says in his review, “However, I must admit I didn’t have as good a time with the follow-up as I did with the original. It’s not that Wicked: For Good has anything particularly wrong with it compared to the first movie — the acting by the two stars, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, is just as good. Rather, the issue is one that’s common to virtually every movie that’s the second part of a two-part film: it feels like a climax without any build-up.”

He would then expound, “There’s no arc, and at 137 minutes, the movie feels bloated, with little to no sense of real conflict. It feels like a third act that’s been drawn out to its breaking point, and watching this one, it’s clear that Wicked would have been much more effective as one three-hour epic (just like the stage show) as opposed to two deadly long films that add up to more than five hours.”