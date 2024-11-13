Will Forte was warned by a spirit that he’ll be stabbed to death at 73

Will Forte is one of my favourite comic actors, but he may only have 19 years left to live. At least, that’s if you believe what a pissed-off spirit said through an Ouija board. While appearing on Rachel Dratch’s Woo Woo podcast, Forte flashed back to when he was a teenager and asked the Ouija board how he was going to die. The spirit answered that he was going to be stabbed to death at 73. Very specific.

The prediction happened when Forte was a teenager and had visited a girl he was interested in. The girl was friends with a “ self-proclaimed witch ” who brought over the Ouija board. “ I would ask questions of this Ouija board that nobody else would know the answers to, and it would get the answers correct. And so I was pretty blown away, ” Forte said. “ I was thinking, like, is there a way that my hands are moving it because I know the answer? … I was trying not to push it all, but it was pretty nuts — like my grandma’s middle name, that kind of stuff. “

The witch had warned him that some spirits were “ kind of aggressive and violent, ” so they had to be careful. Forte promptly ignored the advice. “ I would be putting the spirit down, trying to get him really angry. I’m sure I told him he had a small penis or something like that, ” he said. “ But, like, it really did get kind of kind of scary. I found out that I was going to die at at the age of 73 by stabbing. I’ve got 19 years left. “

Forte added that he doesn’t really believe it but admitted that from “ time to time, ” he starts to wonder if “ when I’m 72, when I’m nearing the end, do I, like, start looking into Kevlar, full body Kevlar suits? “

I didn’t mess around with Ouija much when I was younger, but I recall one instance at a friend’s birthday party when we brought it out in the middle of the night. We were supposed to be asleep so we were being as quiet as possible, but then the board started shaking and moving across the floor by itself. We freaked out, and my friend’s parents came running in. Turns out there was a minor earthquake that night, but holy hell, try telling a bunch of seven year olds that.