Wyatt Russell in talks to join star-studded cast of Steven Spielberg’s new event movie

Deadline reports that Wyatt Russell (Thunderbolts*) is in talks to join Steven Spielberg’s upcoming event movie. The project already boasts a cast which includes Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer), Colin Firth (Kingsman: The Secret Service), Colman Domingo (Euphoria), Eve Hewson (Hedda), and Josh O’Connor (Challengers).

We don’t know much about the project itself, only that it’s said to be a UFO movie based on Spielberg’s own original idea, with David Koepp (Jurassic Park) writing the screenplay. A UFO movie from the man who gave us Close Encounters of the Third Kind, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, and War of the Worlds is pretty much all I need to know. Bring it on. Universal Pictures has already slated the project for a May 15, 2026 release.

Spielberg has also been working on a new movie based on Bullitt, the classic action thriller starring Steve McQueen. The project received an update late last year from Kristie Macosko Krieger, one of Spielberg’s producing partners. “ I’m producing it. Steven [Spielberg] and Josh Singer, who is writing the script, they are working on the story, ” Krieger said. “ I hope we have a script soon as the writers’ strike put us behind a bit. But they are working on it – I couldn’t tell you if it’s the next movie we are making as I don’t know at this point. I think that it will be a wildly entertaining film. “

Based on Mute Witness by Robert L. Fish, the original film starred Steve McQueen as a no-nonsense San Francisco cop who becomes determined to track down the underworld kingpin who killed the witness in his protection. Spielberg will direct the new Bullitt movie as well as produce it, with Josh Singer writing the script. Bradley Cooper is set to star in the project as Frank Bullitt. However, it won’t necessarily be a remake of the original 1968 film, but will instead tell an original story with the Frank Bullitt character at its center. Steve McQueen’s children, Chad and Molly McQueen, will executive produce the Bullitt project, as will Bradley Cooper.

Russell will next be seen reprising his role of John Walker/U.S. Agent in Thunderbolts* alongside Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Lewis Pullman, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The film is set to hit theaters on May 2, 2025.