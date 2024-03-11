You season 5 adds Madeline Brewer to the cast

Madeline Brewer of The Handmaid’s Tale, Cam, and Orange Is the New Black is joining You for the fifth and final season

One year ago, it was announced that the Netflix streaming service had renewed the serial killer thriller series You for a fifth season, which will also be the final one. While executive producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter said that You was always intended to be a “five season journey”, showrunner Sera Gamble decided not to guide the journey to its conclusion. Although she remains attached as an executive producer, she has passed showrunner duties over to fellow executive producers Michael Foley and Justin W. Lo. Thankfully, Foley and Lo are no strangers to You. They have been working on the series since season 1 and season 2, respectively. Now You season 5 is gearing up for production, and Deadline reports that Madeline Brewer – whose credits include The Handmaid’s Tale, Orange Is the New Black, and the horror film Cam – has joined the cast.

Based on a series of novels by Caroline Kepnes (take a look at her work HERE), You was developed by Gamble and Berlanti. The show centers on Joe Goldberg, a man who will do just about anything when love is at stake.

Penn Badgley plays Joe Goldberg. According to Deadline, Brewer is taking on the series regular role of Bronte, an enigmatic and free-spirited playwright who comes to work for Joe Goldberg at his bookstore. As the two connect over literature and loss, she stokes in him a nostalgia for his former self, causing him to question everything his life has become.

Deadline doesn’t mention her, but given the way that season 4 ended, it’s probably a good bet that season 4’s Charlotte Ritchie will continue to have a prominent role in this final season. Ritchie plays heiress Kate Galvin, who ended up in a relationship with Joe.

Peter Friedlander, Netflix’s VP of Scripted Series, had this to say: “ You became an instant sensation on Netflix with a resounding cultural impact that has grown season over season. We’re excited — and a bit terrified — to see how it all ends for Joe Goldberg, but one thing is for sure: You are in for an unforgettable ending. “

Coming to us from Warner Bros. Television, You also counts Gina Girolamo and Leslie Morgenstein among its executive producers.

Are you a fan of You? What do you think of Madeline Brewer joining the cast of the final season? Let us know by leaving a comment below.