Zachary Levi would love to return for another Shazam and talks building his own studio

When Shazam: Fury of the Gods‘ reception was not very optimal for star Zachary Levi, the star turned heads when he pleaded directly with viewers on his Instagram Live to give the film a chance. It was an unorthodox method that many saw as part of a meltdown. Since then, the former Chuck star became increasingly controversial as he was outspoken about his personal views and his recent projects, like Harold and the Purple Crayon, didn’t match the kind of success that the first Shazam had put him on the path for. In a recent profile with Variety, Levi addresses his position on politics and his place within (or outside of) Hollywood.

One of the things he was inevitably asked was his interest in returning to the Shazam franchise. While Levi opposed the critical response of the second film, the actor maintains that making both movies was an immensely joyful experience. So, even though the original DCEU has been rebooted with James Gunn’s new DCU, Levi wouldn’t think twice about being able to reprise the fun-lovin’ superhero character. When inevitably asked if he’d be interested, Levi answered, “Absolutely. I loved playing the role.” When asked if any plans had been made, he simply replied, “No idea. It’s all well above my pay grade.”

Levi also shared his plans to build a $100 million full-service campus for his film studio, Wyldwood Studios, in Austin, Texas. The actor stated that he recognizes Hollywood’s flaws as it emphasizes biz over show. He explained, “Charlie Chaplin and Mary Pickford and Douglas Fairbanks and all those O.G.s knew it over 100 years ago. Hollywood was broken then, and we needed a better system. This industry is crumbling around us. In order for us to survive, we need to have a space for artists that will foster certified organic human-made content.” According to Variety, Levi’s vision includes “a complex with a pair of 20,000-square-foot soundstages, two amphitheaters, a boutique hotel, cabins and a farm-to-table restaurant.” Levi also purchased 75 acres along the banks of the Colorado River back before all the controversy cropped up.

Additionally, while he’s starred in some Christian-leaning films, Levi maintains he’s more interested in making content more like The White Lotus than The Chosen.