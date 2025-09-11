Zachary Quinto reached out to J.J. Abrams about Star Trek 4

A number of years ago, Zachary Quinto said he felt removed from the Star Trek universe, citing all of the stories that have since been told. But he has come around, suggesting that the needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few.

Zachary Quinto recently admitted that he has come around on the idea of Star Trek 4, having now been removed from the franchise for nearly a decade when Star Trek Beyond was released. As he told Collider, “I would absolutely love to do another Star Trek movie. I don’t understand why we haven’t done one yet, but hopefully now that the Skydance and Paramount merger is moving forward – Skydance was the financier of all the Star Trek movies that we’ve done so far and have been great partners in those films – and I would love to revisit it. I think all of us would. It’s been 10 years since we made the last movie, and nine years since it came out, and I do think that it would be a really wonderful way to close that chapter of the story and the characters that we’ve all come to love and come to enjoy inhabiting as much as we have. I think it would be really wonderful.”

So what is the status of Star Trek 4? That might rest with J.J. Abrams, who directed 2009’s revival and 2013’s Star Trek Into Darkness (directorial duties went to Justin Lin for Star Trek Beyond). Quinto elaborated on his pitch for Star Trek 4 by adding, “I actually just emailed J.J. this week to say, ‘Hey, this would be really exciting.’ I think fans would be really open to it and really welcome a final movie. We’ve been talking about it for long enough that it seems like time to move it forward. So, I’m beating that drum as much as I can. I think it would be really great to do a fourth movie, and let’s make it happen. There are so many possibilities in the stories we could tell. I think there’s something really wonderful about coming back to characters that we all have a history with, and we all have a real deep connection to, and a fond relationship with. I hope that we can, and I hope that we do.”

For his part, Simon Pegg – who played Scotty in the trilogy – is also down for Star Trek 4, citing newly minted Paramount Skydance Corporation CEO David Ellison as being a big fan of the franchise. Further, Quinto assured fans that the likes of Captain James T. Kirk himself, Chris Pine, would absolutely love to get back together. But we all know that only time will tell if Star Trek will ever beam back to theaters.

