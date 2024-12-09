A Complete Unknown takes center stage as Fandango releases advanced tickets for the Bob Dylan biopic starring Timothée Chalamet

After actors like Christian Bale, Cate Blanchette, Marcus Carl Franklin, Richard Gere, and Heath Ledger played the legendary singer/songwriter Bob Dylan on the silver screen, Timothée Chalamet takes his turn as the Voice of Protest in Searchlight Pictures’ biopic A Complete Uknown. The anticipated adaptation of Blind Boy Grunt’s life comes to theaters on Christmas Day, giving Bob Dylan fans a reason to duck out of festivities early or take an extra-long time picking up cranberry sauce at the local food store. To help you plan your afternoon festivities accordingly, advanced tickets for A Complete Unknown are on sale through Fandango!

In addition to giving moviegoers a chance to snag tickets early, an exclusive early look at the upcoming biopic debuts on December 10th at 11:00 AM PT/2:00 PM ET courtesy of Fandango and Rotten Tomatoes.

“Don’t miss over seven minutes of new content and interviews with the cast of A Complete Unknown tomorrow on the Rotten Tomatoes MovieClips YouTube Channel! Go behind the scenes with director, co-writer, and producer James Mangold (Ford V. Ferrari, Walk The Line) and stars Timothée Chalamet, Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, Monica Barbaro, and Boyd Holbrook as they discuss the making of their electric new film.”

Here’s the official synopsis for A Complete Unknown:

“Set in the influential New York music scene of the early 60s, A Complete Unknown follows 19-year-old Minnesota musician Bob Dylan’s (Timothée Chalamet) meteoric rise as a folk singer to concert halls and the top of the charts – his songs and mystique becoming a worldwide sensation – culminating in his groundbreaking electric rock and roll performance at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965.”

James Mangold directs from a screenplay he wrote with Jay Cocks, who is known for working with Martin Scorsese on projects such as Gangs of New York and Silence. Producers on the film include Range’s Fred Berger, The Picture Company’s Alex Heineman, Veritas Entertainment Group’s Peter Jaysen, Bob Bookman, Alan Gasmer, Bob Dylan’s longtime representative Jeff Rosen, Chalamet, and Mangold via his Turnpike Films. Michael Bederman, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, and Andrew Rona are on board as executive producers.

Thanks to Fandango, you can secure your tickets for A Complete Uknown early by visiting this link!