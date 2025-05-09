Warner Bros. releases details on A Minecraft Movie’s 4K Steelbook Blu-ray

Prepare your living room for its own slice of Chicken Jockey mayhem. This year’s big moneymaker, A Minecraft Movie, is set to hit digital streaming next week on May 13, but Blu-ray.com has now reported on the details that Warner Bros. has released for the Minecraft Movie 4K Blu-ray home release. The spring blockbuster that stars Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks, and Sebastian Hansen will be releasing both HD and Ultra-HD Blu-rays on June 24.

The description reads,

Welcome to the world of Minecraft, where creativity doesn’t just help you craft, it’s essential to one’s survival! Four misfits—Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison (Momoa), Henry (Hansen), Natalie (Myers) and Dawn (Brooks)—find themselves struggling with ordinary problems when they are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into the Overworld: a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination. To get back home, they’ll have to master this world (and protect it from evil things like Piglins and Zombies, too) while embarking on a magical quest with an unexpected, expert crafter, Steve (Black). Together, their adventure will challenge all five to be bold and to reconnect with the qualities that make each of them uniquely creative…the very skills they need to thrive back in the real world.

The director’s creative team behind the camera includes BAFTA-nominated director of photography Enrique Chediak (“127 Hours,” “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts”), Oscar-winning production designer Grant Major (“The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King,” “The Meg”), editor James Thomas (“Pokémon: Detective Pikachu”, the “Borat” films), Oscar-winning VFX supervisor Dan Lemmon (“The Jungle Book,” “The Batman”), and costume designer Amanda Neale (“The Meg,” “What We Do in the Shadows”). Casting is by Rachel Tenner. The music supervisors are Gabe Hilfer and Karyn Rachtman, and the music is by Mark Mothersbaugh (“Thor: Ragnarok,” the “LEGO®” movies).

Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures Present A Vertigo Entertainment/On The Roam/Mojäng Aktiebolag Production, A Jared Hess Film, “A Minecraft Movie.” The film is distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures worldwide and by Legendary East in China.

Special Features and Technical Specs: