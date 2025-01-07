Jesse Eisenberg’s A Real Pain sets streaming debut on Hulu

Fresh off its win at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, it’s been announced that A Real Pain will make its streaming debut on Hulu on January 16th. The film stars Jesse Eisenberg and Kieran Culkin as mismatched cousins who reunite for a tour through Poland to honour their beloved grandmother. However, the adventures take a turn when the odd couple’s old tensions resurface against the backdrop of their family history.

In addition to starring in A Real Pain, Eisenberg also wrote and directed the film. It received four Golden Globe nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Screenplay, and Best Supporting Actor, with Culkin winning the latter award. “ Oh thanks, this is incredible. I’m feeling a little – my wife and I did a shot of tequila with Mario Lopez, definitely feeling that, ” Culkin said in his acceptance speech. “ Whole speech is gone – terrific Kieran, you’re doing fine. I love the Golden Globes. The first ever acknowledgment I got as an actor was a Golden Globe nomination when I was basically a kid, and that meant a lot so this has a special place. Now it’s like the best date night my wife and I ever have, so thanks Golden Globe people, you guys are nuts! In the best way, keep doing what you’re doing. “

“ At its heart, the film is a character study, allowing Jesse Eisenberg’s David and Kieran Culkin’s Benji to spar over eighty minutes without making their holiday too earth-shattering an event, with characters ending the film just as broken (or not) as the movie began, ” wrote our own Chris Bumbray in his review. “ It’s one of the few films I’ve seen in recent memory to get the vibe of a holiday just right, as when you end a trip – no matter how intense the journey has been – there’s a moment when you arrive back home and realize that you’re the same person you were when you left. This can either be a reassuring feeling or a melancholy one. “